Senators prepare for Kane and the Blackhawks as they honour Neil

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov is absent from Leafs practice, per TSN's Mark Masters.

The 25-year-old is 19-6-2 in 26 appearances this season, recording a .918 save percentage and 2.31 GAA.

Leafs practice getting underway



Ilya Samsonov is not on the ice @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/ooc7VrrbkV — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 17, 2023

Matt Murray was on the ice ahead of practice this morning. He hasn't taken part in practice since aggravating an ankle injury on Jan. 27. He has not played since Jan. 17.

The 28-year-old is 11-5-2 with a 2.73 GAA and .911 save percentage. He missed most of October due to an adductor injury suffered in the first game of the season against the Montreal Canadiens.

Matt Murray on the ice ahead of Leafs practice



Hasn’t taken part in practice since aggravating an ankle injury on Jan. 27 … last played on Jan. 17 @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/YSqoOp2Wtn — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 17, 2023

Ottawa Senators

Goaltender Cam Talbot is on the ice for the morning skate, his first time back with the full team since suffering a lower-body injury on Jan. 25. He will not play tonight.

Cam Talbot is on the ice for thr morning skate. He won't play tonight but his first time back with the full team. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) February 17, 2023

Talbot, 35, is 12-13-1 this season with a .905 save percentage and 2.90 goals-against average. A pending unrestricted free agent, the Caledonia, Ont., product has appeared 424 career NHL games split between the New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers, Philadelphia Flyers, Calgary Flames, Minnesota Wild and Senators.

The Senators host the Chicago Blackhawks tonight as they retire Chris Neil's No. 25 jersey tonight. Neil spent his entire NHL career in Ottawa, scoring 112 goals and registering 250 points in 1,026 career games.

Colorado Avalanche

Forward Ben Meyers and goaltender Justus Annunen have been recalled from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Ben Meyers and Justus Annunen have been recalled from the Colorado Eagles.#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/1a6SsAG5wM — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) February 17, 2023

Meyers, 24, has three goals and nine points in 15 AHL games this season. He has one goal in 29 games with the Avalanche.

Annunen, 22, is 1-0-1 with a 4.34 GAA and .863 save percentage in the NHL this season. In the AHL, he is 16-8-4 with a 2.55 GAA and .912 save percentage.

The Avalanche take on the Blues Saturday afternoon in St. Louis.

Minnesota Wild

Goaltender Filip Gustavsson gets the start tonight against the Dallas Stars.

The 24-year-old is 12-8-2 with a 2.18 GAA and .926 save percentage in 23 appearances this season. He was acquired by the Wild from the Ottawa Senators on July 12 in exchange for Cam Talbot.