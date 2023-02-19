Ice Chips: Leafs G Samsonov to start, D Sandin out vs. Blackhawks

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov returns tonight to make the start against the Chicago Blackhawks after missing Saturday's game due to illness.

The 25-year-old is 19-6-2 in 26 appearances this season, recording a .918 save percentage and 2.31 GAA.

Rasmus Sandin will not play tonight … dealing with some bumps and bruises, per coach Sheldon Keefe



Conor Timmins draws back in @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 19, 2023

Defenceman Rasmus Sandin will sit out tonight as head coach Sheldon Keefe says he is dealing with some bumps and bruises. Conor Timmins draws back into the lineup to replace Sandin.

Calgary Flames

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom is in the starter's net at practice today for the Flames.

No sight of Michael Stone today at practice — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) February 19, 2023

Markstrom backstopped Calgary to a 3-2 overtime win over the New York Rangers on Saturday, making 18 saves.

Forward Elias Lindholm was also back at practice Sunday after missing last night's game due to his wife giving birth to their first child. He has 16 goals and 49 points in 54 games this season.

Defenceman Michael Stone was absent from practice. He has five goals and 10 points in 46 games.

The Flames are back in action Monday afternoon against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Flames lines per TSN's Salim Valji:



Dube-Lindholm-Toffoli

Pelletier-Kadri-Huberdeau

Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman

Lucic-Lewis-Ritchie

Ruzicka



Hanifin-Andersson

Weegar-Tanev

Zadorov-Gilbert

Mackey

Markstrom

Vladar



Ottawa Senators

Goaltender Mads Sogaard will get the start this afternoon against the St. Louis Blues.

In three appearances with Ottawa this season, the 22-year-old has a .903 save percentage and 3.25 goals-against average. In 21 games with AHL Belleville, Sogaard is 6-9-2 with a .898 save percentage and 3.30 GAA.

Head coach DJ Smith also says they'll decide in warmup if forward Austin Watson plays.

Mads Sogaard will start in net for the #Sens.



DJ Smith says they'll decide in warmups if Austin Watson plays. — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) February 19, 2023

TSN's Claire Hanna adds that goaltender Cam Talbot will be unavailable for Monday's game against the Boston Bruins. Talbot has not played since Jan. 25 as he deals with a lower-body injury. Smith says the team is hopeful that the veteran will be able to return during the team's back-to-back against the Carolina Hurricanes (Feb. 24) or Montreal Canadiens (Feb. 25).