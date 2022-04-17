1h ago
Ice Chips: Leafs G Campbell expected to start vs. Isles
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Per TSN's Mark Masters, goaltender Jack Campbell is in the starter's net at today's optional skate and is expected to play tonight against the New York Islanders.
Since returning from a rib injury, Campbell is 4-0-1 with an .889 save percentage.
In 45 appearances this season, the 30-year-old has a .911 save percentage and 2.73 goals-against average with a 28-9-5 record.
Forwards Wayne Simmonds and Nick Abruzzese did not stay out late at the optional skate and are projected to draw in tonight. Kyle Clifford is expected to be scratched tonight.
Jack Campbell in the starter’s net at optional Leafs skate— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 17, 2022
Expected to play tonight v Islanders
4-0-1 with an .889 save percentage since return from rib injury @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/MhGUVBlzOa
Wayne Simmonds & Nick Abruzzese did not stay out late at the Leafs optional skate ... they are projected to draw in tonight— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 17, 2022
Kyle Clifford is staying out late & is a projected scratch
Sheldon Keefe will speak to the media a little after 5 pm ET@TSN_Edge