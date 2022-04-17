Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Per TSN's Mark Masters, goaltender Jack Campbell is in the starter's net at today's optional skate and is expected to play tonight against the New York Islanders.

Since returning from a rib injury, Campbell is 4-0-1 with an .889 save percentage.

In 45 appearances this season, the 30-year-old has a .911 save percentage and 2.73 goals-against average with a 28-9-5 record.

Forwards Wayne Simmonds and Nick Abruzzese did not stay out late at the optional skate and are projected to draw in tonight. Kyle Clifford is expected to be scratched tonight.

