Ice Chips: Maple Leafs D Muzzin to miss weekend games
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
Defenceman Jake Muzzin will not be available this weekend due to an undisclosed injury, according to TSN's Mark Masters.
Muzzin played 15:52 and registered an assist against the Washington Capitals on Thursday, however he missed Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres with the same ailment.
The 33-year-old defenceman has three goals and 14 points in 45 games this season.
The Maple Leafs have recalled defenceman Kristians Rubins from the AHL's Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis on Friday.
Rubins, 24, has a goal and 10 points in 52 games with the Marlies this season.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Goaltender Tristan Jarry is being evaluated for a lower-body injury and will not travel with the team to Boston, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.
Jarry, 26, is undergoing the strongest season of his career with a 34-18-6 record and a .919 save percentage and 2.42 goals-against average.