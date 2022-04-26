Johnston on Bunting: ‘It sounds like they got good news’

Toronto Maple Leafs

Jake Muzzin will make his return for the Toronto Maple Leafs when they host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night, head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed.

Sheldon Keefe confirms that Jake Muzzin is back IN tonight



Missed the last six games (undisclosed) @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 26, 2022

The 33-year-old defenceman missed the last six games with an undisclosed injury.

Forward Michael Bunting was on the ice Tuesday morning after leaving Saturday's game against the Florida Panthers with an undisclosed injury.

Keefe said that Bunting won't play this week, but things are looking positive as reported by TSN's Mark Masters.

Michael Bunting already back on the ice



Left Saturday’s game in Florida with an undisclosed injury @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/6UUve3oaOb — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 26, 2022

The 26-year-old was hit in the face on a clearing attempt by Panthers forward Eetu Luostarinen, causing him to fall backward.

Forward Ondrej Kase was on the ice ahead of the Leafs' skate wearing a regular sweater.

Kase has been out of the lineup since March 19, with the Leafs later revealing that the 26-year-old had been diagnosed with a concussion.

On the ice ahead of Leafs skate, Ondrej Kase wearing a regular sweater @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/OcTG3E5ya9 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 26, 2022

Netminder Petr Mrazek continues to work his way back from a groin injury sustained on March 29.

Petr Mrazek working his way back from a groin injury sustained March 29 (minimum six week timeline) @reporterchris reported that the goalie started skating again last week@TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/d3uJdqNyp3 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 26, 2022

Furthermore, the Leafs announced that forward Nick Robertson has been recalled on an emergency basis, while defenceman Carl Dahlstrom has been loaned to the Toronto Marlies.

The Maple Leafs have loaned defenceman Carl Dahlström to the Toronto Marlies (AHL) and recalled forward Nick Robertson on an emergency basis. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) April 26, 2022

Robertson, 20, last appeared for the Leafs on March 17 and has one goal in nine NHL games this season.

Masters reports that Robertson was skating in a regular sweater at practice. Forwards Kyle Clifford and Wayne Simmonds were wearing grey and are projected scratches.

Lines at morning skate as per Mark Masters:

Kerfoot - Matthews - Marner

Mikheyev - Tavares - Robertson

Nylander - Kampf - Engvall

Abruzzese - Blackwell - Spezza

Clifford, Kase, Simmonds

Rielly - Lyubushkin

Muzzin - Brodie

Giordano - Liljegren

Sandin - Holl

Campbell starts

Edmonton Oilers

Jesse Puljujarvi has improved and there's a decent chance he will return to action this week, head coach Jay Woodcroft told reporters.

Woodcroft telling reporters today the Puljujarvi has improved and there’s a decent chance he’ll play some games this week. Smith starts in net tonight as expected against the penguins. @TSN_Edge — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) April 26, 2022

The 23-year-old forward last played for the Oilers on April 20, but missed approximately one month during the season with a lower-body injury.

Mike Smith will start in net for the Oilers against the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight.

Vancouver Canucks

Tucker Poolman has been placed on long-term injured reserve, the Vancouver Canucks said. The 28-year-old defenceman, who last played on April 3, has one goal, two assists and a plus-2 rating in 40 games this season.

Transactions: #Canucks recall Arturs Silovs from Abbotsford under emergency conditions. Tucker Poolman has also been placed on LTIR. — Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) April 26, 2022

The Canucks also recalled goaltender Arturs Silovs from Abbotsbford under emergency conditions. Silovs, 21, has yet to appear in an NHL game.

Ottawa Senators

Forwards Mark Kastelic and Scott Sabourin have been recalled from Belleville as the Ottawa Senators prepare to host the New Jersey Devils tonight.

Roster update: The #Sens have recalled forwards Mark Kastelic and Scott Sabourin from @BellevilleSens. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) April 26, 2022

Kastelic, 23, made his NHL debut this season and has two goals and two assists in 13 games. Sabourin, 29, has registered two assists in fives games with Ottawa in 2021-22.

Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin will be a game-time decision when the Washington Capitals host the New York Islanders tonight. However, head coach Peter Laviolette says the team won't take any risks, according to Stephen Whyno.

Furthermore, Laviolette said he is hopeful that Ovechkin will be ready for the beginning of the playoffs.

#AllCaps coach Peter Laviolette says Alex Ovechkin will be a game-time decision vs. #Isles but the team won’t take any risks. Sounds like he’s not playing. Asked if Ovechkin would be ready for Game 1 of playoffs, Laviolette said, “I hope so. … I don’t know.” — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) April 26, 2022

The team announced Monday that Ovechkin Ovechkin was listed as day-to-day after sustaining an upper-body injury on Sunday against the Leafs.

Ovechkin, 36, has 50 goals and 40 assists in 77 games this season.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Forwards Boone Jenner and Sean Kuraly will miss the remainder of the season, the Columbus Blue Jackets announced.

INJURY UPDATE: #CBJ forwards Boone Jenner (back) and Sean Kuraly (foot injury suffered on Sunday vs. Edmonton) will miss the rest of the season. — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) April 26, 2022

Boone, 28, who is dealing with a back injury, last played on March 11. Kuraly, 29, suffered a foot injury on Sunday against the Edmonton Oilers.

Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings announced they have recalled forwards Riley Barber and Kyle Criscuolo from the AHL's Grand Rapids under emergency conditions ahead of their matchup with the Leafs.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today recalled right wing Riley Barber and center Kyle Criscuolo from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions. pic.twitter.com/GY8xVYs5Hy — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 26, 2022

Barber, 28, and Criscuolo, 29, have each appeared in four games for Detroit this season.

The Red Wings later said they have placed defenceman Marc Staal in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

UPDATE: The #RedWings have placed defenseman Marc Staal in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 26, 2022

Staal, 35, has three goals, 13 assists and a minus-1 rating in 71 games in 2021-22.

Minnesota Wild

Captain Jared Spurgeon is out with an upper-body injury suffered during Sunday's game against the Nashville Predators, Sarah McLellan reports.

Head coach Dean Evason said there is no timeline for the defenceman's return.

#mnwild captain Jared Spurgeon (upper-body injury) is out. "We were more encouraged yesterday and today of how he felt," coach Dean Evason said. No timeline for a return. "We'll just see where he's at," Evason said.



Matt Dumba (upper body)/Mats Zuccarello (lower body) remain out — Sarah McLellan (@sarah__mclellan) April 26, 2022

Blueliner Matt Dumba (upper body) and forward Mats Zuccarello (lower body) remain out.

The team indicated Marc-Andre Fleury will make his third consecutive start tonight as the Wild host the Arizona Coyotes.

Colorado Avalanche

Mikko Rantanen is "gearing up to play against Nashville" on Thursday, according to Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar. Rantanen has been out since April 18.

Mikko Rantanen is alive, per Jared Bednar. He and Gabriel Landeskog skated this morning before the team skate. Landeskog is expected to be back for Game 1 of the first round but likely not before then.



Devon Toews will return to the lineup. Logan O'Connor is back in for Meyers. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) April 26, 2022

The right winger, 25, has 36 goals and 55 assists in 73 games this season.

Furthermore, Gabriel Landeskog, sidelined since March 10, skated this morning and is expected to be back for Game 1 of the post-season, but not likely before then.