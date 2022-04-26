4h ago
Ice Chips: Leafs' Muzzin to return, Bunting skates
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Johnston on Bunting: ‘It sounds like they got good news’
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Jake Muzzin will make his return for the Toronto Maple Leafs when they host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night, head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed.
The 33-year-old defenceman missed the last six games with an undisclosed injury.
Forward Michael Bunting was on the ice Tuesday morning after leaving Saturday's game against the Florida Panthers with an undisclosed injury.
Keefe said that Bunting won't play this week, but things are looking positive as reported by TSN's Mark Masters.
The 26-year-old was hit in the face on a clearing attempt by Panthers forward Eetu Luostarinen, causing him to fall backward.
Forward Ondrej Kase was on the ice ahead of the Leafs' skate wearing a regular sweater.
Kase has been out of the lineup since March 19, with the Leafs later revealing that the 26-year-old had been diagnosed with a concussion.
Netminder Petr Mrazek continues to work his way back from a groin injury sustained on March 29.
Furthermore, the Leafs announced that forward Nick Robertson has been recalled on an emergency basis, while defenceman Carl Dahlstrom has been loaned to the Toronto Marlies.
Robertson, 20, last appeared for the Leafs on March 17 and has one goal in nine NHL games this season.
Masters reports that Robertson was skating in a regular sweater at practice. Forwards Kyle Clifford and Wayne Simmonds were wearing grey and are projected scratches.
Lines at morning skate as per Mark Masters:
Kerfoot - Matthews - Marner
Mikheyev - Tavares - Robertson
Nylander - Kampf - Engvall
Abruzzese - Blackwell - Spezza
Clifford, Kase, Simmonds
Rielly - Lyubushkin
Muzzin - Brodie
Giordano - Liljegren
Sandin - Holl
Campbell starts
Edmonton Oilers
Jesse Puljujarvi has improved and there's a decent chance he will return to action this week, head coach Jay Woodcroft told reporters.
The 23-year-old forward last played for the Oilers on April 20, but missed approximately one month during the season with a lower-body injury.
Mike Smith will start in net for the Oilers against the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight.
Vancouver Canucks
Tucker Poolman has been placed on long-term injured reserve, the Vancouver Canucks said. The 28-year-old defenceman, who last played on April 3, has one goal, two assists and a plus-2 rating in 40 games this season.
The Canucks also recalled goaltender Arturs Silovs from Abbotsbford under emergency conditions. Silovs, 21, has yet to appear in an NHL game.
Ottawa Senators
Forwards Mark Kastelic and Scott Sabourin have been recalled from Belleville as the Ottawa Senators prepare to host the New Jersey Devils tonight.
Kastelic, 23, made his NHL debut this season and has two goals and two assists in 13 games. Sabourin, 29, has registered two assists in fives games with Ottawa in 2021-22.
Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin will be a game-time decision when the Washington Capitals host the New York Islanders tonight. However, head coach Peter Laviolette says the team won't take any risks, according to Stephen Whyno.
Furthermore, Laviolette said he is hopeful that Ovechkin will be ready for the beginning of the playoffs.
The team announced Monday that Ovechkin Ovechkin was listed as day-to-day after sustaining an upper-body injury on Sunday against the Leafs.
Ovechkin, 36, has 50 goals and 40 assists in 77 games this season.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Forwards Boone Jenner and Sean Kuraly will miss the remainder of the season, the Columbus Blue Jackets announced.
Boone, 28, who is dealing with a back injury, last played on March 11. Kuraly, 29, suffered a foot injury on Sunday against the Edmonton Oilers.
Detroit Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings announced they have recalled forwards Riley Barber and Kyle Criscuolo from the AHL's Grand Rapids under emergency conditions ahead of their matchup with the Leafs.
Barber, 28, and Criscuolo, 29, have each appeared in four games for Detroit this season.
The Red Wings later said they have placed defenceman Marc Staal in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.
Staal, 35, has three goals, 13 assists and a minus-1 rating in 71 games in 2021-22.
Minnesota Wild
Captain Jared Spurgeon is out with an upper-body injury suffered during Sunday's game against the Nashville Predators, Sarah McLellan reports.
Head coach Dean Evason said there is no timeline for the defenceman's return.
Blueliner Matt Dumba (upper body) and forward Mats Zuccarello (lower body) remain out.
The team indicated Marc-Andre Fleury will make his third consecutive start tonight as the Wild host the Arizona Coyotes.
Colorado Avalanche
Mikko Rantanen is "gearing up to play against Nashville" on Thursday, according to Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar. Rantanen has been out since April 18.
The right winger, 25, has 36 goals and 55 assists in 73 games this season.
Furthermore, Gabriel Landeskog, sidelined since March 10, skated this morning and is expected to be back for Game 1 of the post-season, but not likely before then.