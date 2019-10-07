Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs 

It appears veteran centre Jason Spezza will return to the lineup Monday night against the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues as he was skating on the fourth line at the morning skate. Spezza was doing reps on the penalty kill, but will also likely be on the second power play unit, notes TSN's Mark Masters. 

Projected Lines vs. Blues - Mark Masters, TSN

Forwards 

Johnsson - Matthews - Nylander
Kapanen - Tavares - Marner
Mikheyev - Kerfoot - Moore
Petan - Spezza - Gauthier 
Timashov - Shore - Hyman

Defence

Rielly - Ceci
Muzzin - Barrie
Sandin - Holl
Dermott - Marincin

Goalies

Andersen starts
Hutchinson

Ottawa Senators 

The Sens recalled forward prospect Vitaly Abramov from the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League. 

The 21-year-old right winger was selected in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft by Columbus Blue Jackets and has just one game of NHL experience under his belt, coming last season with the Sens. 

Abramov netted 16 goals and added 13 assists over 70 games in the AHL last season. 

Monday's Practice Lines - Brent Wallace, TSN

Forward

Tkachuk White Ennis
Duclair Anisimov Brown
Abramov Tierney Ryan
Boedker Pageau Sabourin

Defence

Chabot Zaitsev
Brannstrom Hainsey
Borowiecki Demelo
Goloubef

Goalies 

Anderson
Nilsson 

Montreal Canadiens 

Monday's Practice Lines - John Lu, TSN

Forwards

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Lehkonen - Domi - Suzuki
Drouin - Kotkaniemi - Armia
Byron - Thompson - Weal
Cousins

Defence

Mete - Weber
Chiarot - Petry
Kulak - Fleury
Reilly - Folin

Goalies

Price
Kinkaid

 