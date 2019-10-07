1h ago
Ice Chips: Spezza returns to lineup vs. Blues
It appears veteran centre Jason Spezza will return to the lineup Monday night against the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues as he was skating on the fourth line at the morning skate. Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
It appears veteran centre Jason Spezza will return to the lineup Monday night against the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues as he was skating on the fourth line at the morning skate. Spezza was doing reps on the penalty kill, but will also likely be on the second power play unit, notes TSN's Mark Masters.
Projected Lines vs. Blues - Mark Masters, TSN
Forwards
Johnsson - Matthews - Nylander
Kapanen - Tavares - Marner
Mikheyev - Kerfoot - Moore
Petan - Spezza - Gauthier
Timashov - Shore - Hyman
Defence
Rielly - Ceci
Muzzin - Barrie
Sandin - Holl
Dermott - Marincin
Goalies
Andersen starts
Hutchinson
Ottawa Senators
The Sens recalled forward prospect Vitaly Abramov from the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League.
The 21-year-old right winger was selected in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft by Columbus Blue Jackets and has just one game of NHL experience under his belt, coming last season with the Sens.
Abramov netted 16 goals and added 13 assists over 70 games in the AHL last season.
Monday's Practice Lines - Brent Wallace, TSN
Forward
Tkachuk White Ennis
Duclair Anisimov Brown
Abramov Tierney Ryan
Boedker Pageau Sabourin
Defence
Chabot Zaitsev
Brannstrom Hainsey
Borowiecki Demelo
Goloubef
Goalies
Anderson
Nilsson
Montreal Canadiens
Monday's Practice Lines - John Lu, TSN
Forwards
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Lehkonen - Domi - Suzuki
Drouin - Kotkaniemi - Armia
Byron - Thompson - Weal
Cousins
Defence
Mete - Weber
Chiarot - Petry
Kulak - Fleury
Reilly - Folin
Goalies
Price
Kinkaid