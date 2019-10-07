Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

It appears veteran centre Jason Spezza will return to the lineup Monday night against the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues as he was skating on the fourth line at the morning skate. Spezza was doing reps on the penalty kill, but will also likely be on the second power play unit, notes TSN's Mark Masters.

Projected Lines vs. Blues - Mark Masters, TSN

Forwards

Johnsson - Matthews - Nylander

Kapanen - Tavares - Marner

Mikheyev - Kerfoot - Moore

Petan - Spezza - Gauthier

Timashov - Shore - Hyman

Defence

Rielly - Ceci

Muzzin - Barrie

Sandin - Holl

Dermott - Marincin

Goalies

Andersen starts

Hutchinson

Ottawa Senators

The Sens recalled forward prospect Vitaly Abramov from the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League.

The 21-year-old right winger was selected in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft by Columbus Blue Jackets and has just one game of NHL experience under his belt, coming last season with the Sens.

Abramov netted 16 goals and added 13 assists over 70 games in the AHL last season.

Monday's Practice Lines - Brent Wallace, TSN

Forward

Tkachuk White Ennis

Duclair Anisimov Brown

Abramov Tierney Ryan

Boedker Pageau Sabourin

Defence

Chabot Zaitsev

Brannstrom Hainsey

Borowiecki Demelo

Goloubef

Goalies

Anderson

Nilsson

Montreal Canadiens

Monday's Practice Lines - John Lu, TSN

Forwards

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Lehkonen - Domi - Suzuki

Drouin - Kotkaniemi - Armia

Byron - Thompson - Weal

Cousins

Defence

Mete - Weber

Chiarot - Petry

Kulak - Fleury

Reilly - Folin

Goalies

Price

Kinkaid