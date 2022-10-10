Ice Chips: Tavares practices on second line, possible for season opener

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares took place in his second full practice since sustaining an oblique injury in late September and skated alongside William Nylander and Denis Malgin on the second line.

The 32-year-old continues to be cautious with the injury but says there is still a possibility he can play in the season opener against the Montreal Canadiens.

Tavares says Wednesday is still possibility: “Chances continue to grow.” @BodogCA @RinkWideTOR — David Alter (@dalter) October 10, 2022

Tavares played 79 games last year, scoring 29 goals and adding 49 assists. Tavares has three years remaining on a seven-year, $77 million contract.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe announced that Matt Murray would be the starting goaltender on Wednesday, while Ilya Samsonov would play against his former team, the Washington Capitals, on Thursday.

Keefe also stressed that the decision to have Nick Robertson start the season with the AHL's Toronto Marlies was a salary cap decision, as he is waiver exempt.

The Leafs skated with the following lines at practice:

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Nylander - Tavares - Malgin

Engvall - Kerfoot - Jarnkrok

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Aube-Kubel

Holmberg, Robertson

Rielly - Brodie

Muzzin - Holl

Giordano - Sandin

Kral - Villeneuve

Murray

Samsonov

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens assigned five players to the AHL's Laval Rocket on Monday, meaning 2022 first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky, 2020 first-round pick Kaiden Guhle, and undrafted defenceman Arber Xhekaj will start the season in Montreal. Defenceman Jordan Harris, who played 10 games with the Canadiens at the end of the 2021-22 season, also appears to be starting the season in Montreal.

Les Canadiens ont cédé les joueurs suivants au Rocket de Laval:



The Canadiens have assigned the following players to the Laval Rocket:



J. Barron

R. Harvey-Pinard

O. Leskinen

C. Primeau

J. Ylönen#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 10, 2022

The Canadiens skated with the following lines at practice:

Caufield-Suzuki-Anderson

Slafkovsky-Dvorak-Gallagher

Hoffman-Dach-Monahan

Pitlick-Evans-Dadonov

Harris - Savard

Xhekaj - Guhle/Wideman

Mailloux - Kovacevic

Mike Matheson is day-to-day with a lower-body injury while Joel Armia has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Edmonton Oilers

Forwards Warren Foegele and Kailer Yamamoto skated at Monday's practice. While defenceman Philip Broberg was not on the ice. Veteran Jason Demers remains with the team on a PTO.

The Oilers skated with the following forward lines:

Kane-McDavid-Puljujarvi

Holloway-Draisaitl-Hyman

McLeod-Nugent-Hopkins-Foegele

Hamblin-Shore-Ryan

Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks skated the following lines in practice on Monday:

Pearson-Miller-Höglander

Podkolzin-Horvat-Garland

Kuzmenko-Pettersson-Karlsson

Joshua-Åman-Lazar

Extras: Boeser, Mikheyev

OEL-Poolman

Rathbone-Schenn

Stillman-Burroughs

Defenceman Quinn Hughes did not skate as head coach Bruce Boudreau says he is feeling 'under the weather' with a non-COVID illness.