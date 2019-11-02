Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is not ready to return from his broken right index finger suffered in mid-October and will not be in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. There was speculation that Tavares would be ready for Saturday after skating with his regular linemates on Friday. He has missed the last six games with the injury. The 29-year-old has three goals and four assists over eight games this season, his second in Toronto.

"Just felt it was probably best to take advantage of the next three days and see some more progress in terms of the healing and my strength," Tavares told reporters.

John Tavares NOT ready to return tonight, Babcock says — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 2, 2019

Tavares consulted with medical staff this morning:



"Just felt it was probably best to take advantage of the next three days & see some more progress in terms of the healing & my strength"



JT says there's been no setback, is hopeful for return on Tuesday v Kings — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 2, 2019

Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Evgeni Malkin is ready to return to game action.

Head coach Mike Sullivan announced on Saturday that the veteran centre, who has missed most of the season with a lower-body injury, will be in the lineup when the Penguins take on the Edmonton Oilers this afternoon.