Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs have split up John Tavares and William Nylander at Thursday's morning skate, according to TSN's Mark Masters. Tavares is centering the second line between Nick Robertson and Ondrej Kase, while Nylander is playing on the third line beside Alex Kerfoot and Wayne Simmonds.

Jason Spezza remains out of practice. Head coach Sheldon Keefe says that he's spoken to Spezze about the situation. Sitting out Tuesday was load management on a back-to-back. Sitting out tonight will be for the Leafs to get a look at this specific forward alignment. Keefe says Spezza will be back in moving forward.

Defenceman Rasmus Sandin skated at Thursday's practice but did not practice with the rest of the defencemen. Keefe said on Tuesday that Sandin could probably play but is not yet at 100 per cent as he recovers from an illness.

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Robertson - Tavares - Kase

Nylander - Kerfoot - Simmonds

Mikheyev - Kampf - Engvall

Rielly - Liljegren

Brodie - Holl

Dermott - Lyubushkin

Sandin remains out on D at Leafs skate



Rielly - Liljegren

Brodie - Holl

Dermott - Lyubushkin @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 10, 2022

Ottawa Senators

Senators forward Connor Brown will be a game-time decision for tonight's game against the Seattle Kraken.

Head coach D.J. Smith also said that Drake Batherson won't be ready to play on the Sens' current homestand as he recovers from an ankle injury.

"Drake is still at least a little bit away. He's not ready but it was just good to have him back with the guys," said Smith.

Brown, 28, played over 17 minutes against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

Goaltender Matt Murray is "not lose" to returning from an upper-body injury. The 27-year-old has not played since March 5 against the Coyotes.

Goaltender Anton Forsberg will get the start against the Kraken

Connor Brown will be a game time decision for the #Sens & Anton Forsberg starts in net.



DJ Smith said Drake Batherson won’t be ready to play for this Ottawa homestand - but wishes he could put him in the lineup tonight.



Matt Murray “not close” with an upper body injury. — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) March 10, 2022

Vegas Golden Knights

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner has been sent back to Las Vegas for 'some tests' relating to a lower-body injury, according to The Athletic's Jesse Granger. The 30-year-old has a 21-15-1 record with a 2.77 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage in 38 games this season.

Logan Thompson has joined the team in Buffalo, while Laurent Brossoit will start tonight against the Sabres.

Robin Lehner has been sent back to Las Vegas for “some tests” relating to a lower body injury.



Logan Thompson has joined the team here in Buffalo and Laurent Brossoit will start tonight against the Sabres. — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) March 10, 2022

Buffalo Sabres

According to head coach Don Granato, defenceman Henri Jokiharju will make his return to the lineup on Thursday. He has not played since Feb. 23 due to a lower-body injury. The 22-year-old has three goals and nine assists in 36 games this season.