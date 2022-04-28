2h ago
Ice Chips: Leafs' Bunting out Friday, Robertson loaned to Marlies
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Levy: ‘There’s no more pressure on a team than the Leafs’
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Leafs forward Michael Bunting skated on Thursday as he continues to work his way back from an injury he sustained on Saturday against the Florida Panthers. He will not play Friday against the Boston Bruins, but progress is being made in his recovery.
The Leafs held their first full practice sine Apr. 15 on Thursday. Forward Ondrej Kase skated for the time since sustaining a concussion on Mar. 19 but was wearing a red non-contract jersey. John Tavares did not participate in practice.
Kerfoot - Matthews - Marner
Mikheyev - Nylander - Kase
Engavll - Kampf - Blackwell
Clifford - Spezza - Simmonds
Abruzzese
Rielly - Lyubushkin
Muzzin - Brodie
Giordano - Liljegren
Sandin - Holl
Campbell
Kallgren
The Maple Leafs have loaned forward Nick Robertson to the AHL's Toronto Marlies, the team announced on Thursday.
Robertson, 20, has registered one goal in 10 games with the Leafs this season. In 26 games games with the Marlies this season, Robertson has scored 15 goals and added 12 assists.
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens have re-assigned goaltender Cayden Primeau to he AHL's Laval Rocket, the team announced on Thursday.
Primeau, 22, was recalled on Sunday to take Carey Prices spot on the roster, as the team gave the veteran goaltender a break from travel with the intention of Price being ready to start Friday's season finale against the Florida Panthers.
Primeau has a 1-7-1 record with a 4.62 goals-against average and .868 save percentage in 12 NHL games this season.
Ottawa Senators
The Senators skated with the following lines ahead of tonight's game against the Panthers:
Tkachuk Norris Batherson
Formenton Stützle Gaudette
Kelly Gambrell Watson
Tierney Kastelic Sabourin
Chabot Hamonic
Brannstrom Zub
Holden Zaitsev
Del Zotto Mete
Gustavsson- starters end.
Forsberg
Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin was on the ice before the Capitals' morning skate in a normal jersey. He has not played since sustaining an upper-body injury against the Maple Leafs on Sunday, according to Samantha Pell of the Washington Post. His status for tonight's game against the New York Islanders is unclear.
Ovechkin, 36, has 50 goals and 40 assists in 77 games this season.
Minnesota Wild
Defencemen Jared Spurgeon, Matt Dumba and forward Mats Zuccarello were on the ice for Thursday's practice, but will not play tonight against the Calgary Flames. There's a chance they could return Friday against the Colorado Avalanche, according to head oach Dean Evason.