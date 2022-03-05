Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Head coach Sheldon Keefe says that Ondrej Kase and Rasmus Sandin are out for tonight's game against the Vancouver Canucks.

Robertson will start with Tavares-Nylander @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 5, 2022

Kase will miss his third consecutive game as he deals with an upper-body injury. He has 11 goals and 23 points in 44 games this season, his first with the Leafs.

Keefe notes that Sandin is still not feeling well after the defenceman also missed Friday's practice. The 21-year-old has four goals and 15 points in 47 games while averaging 17:04 TOI.

Rookie Nick Robertson will start on a line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

Projected lineup vs. Canucks with Jack Campbell getting the start:

Bunting-Matthews-Marner

Robertson-Tavares-Nylander

Mikheyev-Kampf-Engvall

Kerfoot-Spezza-Simmonds



Rielly-Liljegren

Brodie-Holl

Dermott-Lyubushkin



Campbell (starter)

Mrazek