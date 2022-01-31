Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs 

Jake Muzzin is absent from Leafs morning skate. 

The defenceman appears to be on track to miss a fifth straight game as he continues to work his way back from a concussion. 

Meanwhile, Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews were once again skating on a line together. 

Bunting - Matthews - Marner 
Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander 
Mikheyev - Kampf - Kase 
Engvall - Spezza - Simmonds 

Rielly-Brodie
Sandin-Holl
Dermott-Liljegren
Dahlstrom

Campbell (starter) 
Mrázek

Ottawa Senators 

Erik Brannstrom will make his return to the lineup Monday night after being out of action for almost a week due to being in COVID protocol. 

The defenceman has one point in nine games this season. 

Tampa Bay Lightning 

Nikita Kucherov is not at practice on Monday.

Head coach Jon Cooper was hopeful he’d be back for last game before All Star break, but didn’t know for sure.

Washington Capitals 

The Washington Capitals have recalled Lucas Johansen from the minors and placed him on their taxi squad.