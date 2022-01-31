2h ago
Ice Chips: Muzzin absent from Leafs morning skate
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
'They have tons of offensive depth': Sens ready for surging Oilers
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Jake Muzzin is absent from Leafs morning skate.
The defenceman appears to be on track to miss a fifth straight game as he continues to work his way back from a concussion.
Meanwhile, Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews were once again skating on a line together.
Bunting - Matthews - Marner
Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander
Mikheyev - Kampf - Kase
Engvall - Spezza - Simmonds
Rielly-Brodie
Sandin-Holl
Dermott-Liljegren
Dahlstrom
Campbell (starter)
Mrázek
Ottawa Senators
Erik Brannstrom will make his return to the lineup Monday night after being out of action for almost a week due to being in COVID protocol.
The defenceman has one point in nine games this season.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov is not at practice on Monday.
Head coach Jon Cooper was hopeful he’d be back for last game before All Star break, but didn’t know for sure.
Washington Capitals
The Washington Capitals have recalled Lucas Johansen from the minors and placed him on their taxi squad.