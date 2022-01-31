'They have tons of offensive depth': Sens ready for surging Oilers

Toronto Maple Leafs

Jake Muzzin is absent from Leafs morning skate.

The defenceman appears to be on track to miss a fifth straight game as he continues to work his way back from a concussion.

Meanwhile, Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews were once again skating on a line together.

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander

Mikheyev - Kampf - Kase

Engvall - Spezza - Simmonds

Rielly-Brodie

Sandin-Holl

Dermott-Liljegren

Dahlstrom

Campbell (starter)

Mrázek

Ottawa Senators

Erik Brannstrom will make his return to the lineup Monday night after being out of action for almost a week due to being in COVID protocol.

The defenceman has one point in nine games this season.

Matt Murray starting in net for #Sens tonight vs Oilers.



Brady Tkachuk is good to go after missing practice for a maintenance day Sunday - Erik Brannstrom replaces Victor Mete on defence. — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) January 31, 2022

Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov is not at practice on Monday.

Head coach Jon Cooper was hopeful he’d be back for last game before All Star break, but didn’t know for sure.

Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals have recalled Lucas Johansen from the minors and placed him on their taxi squad.