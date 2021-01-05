2h ago
Ice Chips: Leafs put Malgin on waivers
As NHL training camps continue on Monday, keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the with daily Ice Chips. The Maple Leafs placed forward Denis Malgin on waivers Tuesday. Malgin, 23, was without a point in eight games with the Leafs last season.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs placed forward Denis Malgin on waivers Tuesday.
Malgin, 23, was without a point in eight games with the Leafs last season after being acquired from the Florida Panthers.
He has been playing this season with Lausanne HC in Switzerland, posting 11 goals and 22 points in 19 games.
The Maple Leafs used the following lines during Tuesday's skate:
Thornton-Matthews-Marner
Vesey-Tavares-Nylander
Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Hyman
Barabanov-Spezza-Simmonds
Rielly-Brodie
Muzzin-Holl
Lehtonen-Bogosian
Sandin-Dermott
Andersen
Campbell
Boston Bruins
Brad Marchand was wearing a black jersey at Tuesday's skate after taking part Monday in a non-contact uniform, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.
Marchand said Monday he plans to be ready for the team's opening game after undergoing surgery in October for a sports hernia.
"I plan to be" Marchand said, per Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com. "That's what we're shooting for."
The team used the following lines during their first skate Tuesday:
DeBrusk – Krejci – Kase
Ritchie – Coyle – Smith
Marchand – McKegg – Lantosi/Hughes
Grzelcyk/Moore – Carlo
Vaakanainen/Wolff – Clifton
Halak
Swayman
Booth
The following lines were used in the team's second session:
Bjork – Bergeron – Studnicka
Frederic – Kuraly – Wagner
Filipe/Carey – Lindholm – Senyshyn
Lauzon – McAvoy
Zboril – Miller
Ahcan – Kampfer
Rask
Vladar
Booth
Montreal Canadiens
Corey Perry was on the ice for his first skate with the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, wearing No. 94 on his helmet.
The Canadiens used the following lines:
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson
Toffoli - Kotkaniemi - Armia
Lehkonen - Evans - Byron
Frolik - Poehling - Perry
Chiarot - Weber
Edmundson - Petry
Kulak - Romanov
Ouellet - Mete
Price
Allen
Primeau
The team used the following lines in power play practice:
Drouin
Weber - Toffoli - Suzuki
Petry
Anderson
Tatar - Gallagher - Kotkaniemi
Romanov
Perry
Tatar - Gallagher - Kotkaniemi
Mete
Columbus Blue Jackets
The team used the following lines during Tuesday's skate.
Texier-Dubois-Bjorkstrand
Foligno-Domi-Atkinson
Jenner-Koivu-Grigorenko
Foudy-Nash-Bemstrom
Robinson-Stenlund-Gerbe
Werenski-Jones
Gavrikov-Savard
Kukan-Peeke
Del Zotto-Harrington
Korpisalo
Merzlikins
Dallas Stars
Joe Pavelski will be on the ice for practice Tuesday after not taking part on Monday. Joel Hanley (unfit to participate) will not skate.
Washington Capitals
Zdeno Chara remained off the ice for the Washington Capitals skate Tuesday as he continued his mandatory quarantine.
The team used the following lines, per Samantha Pell of the Washington Post
Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson
Vrana-Backstrom-Oshie
Sheary-Eller-Panik
Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway
Orlov-Carlson
Dillon-Schultz
Siegenthaler-Jensen
Fehervary-TvR
Samsonov
Vanecek