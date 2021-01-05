Ovechkin trying to impress his new head coach

As NHL training camps continue on Monday, keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs placed forward Denis Malgin on waivers Tuesday.

Malgin, 23, was without a point in eight games with the Leafs last season after being acquired from the Florida Panthers.

He has been playing this season with Lausanne HC in Switzerland, posting 11 goals and 22 points in 19 games.

The Maple Leafs used the following lines during Tuesday's skate:

Thornton-Matthews-Marner

Vesey-Tavares-Nylander

Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Hyman

Barabanov-Spezza-Simmonds

Rielly-Brodie

Muzzin-Holl

Lehtonen-Bogosian

Sandin-Dermott

Andersen

Campbell

Boston Bruins

Brad Marchand was wearing a black jersey at Tuesday's skate after taking part Monday in a non-contact uniform, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Brad Marchand is wearing a black jersey today. He was in a non-contact uniform yesterday. — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) January 5, 2021

Marchand said Monday he plans to be ready for the team's opening game after undergoing surgery in October for a sports hernia.

"I plan to be" Marchand said, per Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com. "That's what we're shooting for."

The team used the following lines during their first skate Tuesday:

DeBrusk – Krejci – Kase

Ritchie – Coyle – Smith

Marchand – McKegg – Lantosi/Hughes

Grzelcyk/Moore – Carlo

Vaakanainen/Wolff – Clifton

Halak

Swayman

Booth

The following lines were used in the team's second session:

Bjork – Bergeron – Studnicka

Frederic – Kuraly – Wagner

Filipe/Carey – Lindholm – Senyshyn

Lauzon – McAvoy

Zboril – Miller

Ahcan – Kampfer

Rask

Vladar

Booth

Montreal Canadiens

Corey Perry was on the ice for his first skate with the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, wearing No. 94 on his helmet.

#Habs Perry in baby blue indicates 5th line (for now). So bizarre seeing him with that number and wearing 🔵⚪️🔴. pic.twitter.com/sWdZWunuzZ — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) January 5, 2021

The Canadiens used the following lines:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson

Toffoli - Kotkaniemi - Armia

Lehkonen - Evans - Byron

Frolik - Poehling - Perry

Chiarot - Weber

Edmundson - Petry

Kulak - Romanov

Ouellet - Mete

Price

Allen

Primeau

The team used the following lines in power play practice:

Drouin

Weber - Toffoli - Suzuki

Petry

Anderson

Tatar - Gallagher - Kotkaniemi

Romanov

Perry

Tatar - Gallagher - Kotkaniemi

Mete

Because some are questioning #Habs Drouin as netfront on PP1, from his strong side on goal line he’s playing pitch and catch with Suzuki on R half wall to set up plays, can make quick ups to Toffoli at bumper for 1-timers and find Weber sneaking into backdoor shooting position. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) January 5, 2021

Columbus Blue Jackets

The team used the following lines during Tuesday's skate.

Texier-Dubois-Bjorkstrand

Foligno-Domi-Atkinson

Jenner-Koivu-Grigorenko

Foudy-Nash-Bemstrom

Robinson-Stenlund-Gerbe

Werenski-Jones

Gavrikov-Savard

Kukan-Peeke

Del Zotto-Harrington



Korpisalo

Merzlikins

Korpisalo and Merzlikins in net with Group 1. No Carlsson. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) January 5, 2021

Dallas Stars

Joe Pavelski will be on the ice for practice Tuesday after not taking part on Monday. Joel Hanley (unfit to participate) will not skate.

From Stars PR: Joel Hanley is unfit to practice today. Joe Pavelski will be on the ice for practice. — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) January 5, 2021

Washington Capitals

Zdeno Chara remained off the ice for the Washington Capitals skate Tuesday as he continued his mandatory quarantine.

The team used the following lines, per Samantha Pell of the Washington Post

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Vrana-Backstrom-Oshie

Sheary-Eller-Panik

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway



Orlov-Carlson

Dillon-Schultz

Siegenthaler-Jensen

Fehervary-TvR



Samsonov

Vanecek