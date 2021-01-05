As NHL training camps continue on Monday, keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs placed forward Denis Malgin on waivers Tuesday.

Malgin, 23, was without a point in eight games with the Leafs last season after being acquired from the Florida Panthers.

He has been playing this season with Lausanne HC in Switzerland, posting 11 goals and 22 points in 19 games.

The Maple Leafs used the following lines during Tuesday's skate:

Thornton-Matthews-Marner

Vesey-Tavares-Nylander

Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Hyman

Barabanov-Spezza-Simmonds

 

Rielly-Brodie

Muzzin-Holl

Lehtonen-Bogosian

Sandin-Dermott

 

Andersen

Campbell

Boston Bruins

Brad Marchand was wearing a black jersey at Tuesday's skate after taking part Monday in a non-contact uniform, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Marchand said Monday he plans to be ready for the team's opening game after undergoing surgery in October for a sports hernia.

"I plan to be" Marchand said, per Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com. "That's what we're shooting for."

The team used the following lines during their first skate Tuesday:

DeBrusk – Krejci – Kase
Ritchie – Coyle – Smith
Marchand – McKegg – Lantosi/Hughes

Grzelcyk/Moore – Carlo
Vaakanainen/Wolff – Clifton

Halak
Swayman
Booth

The following lines were used in the team's second session:

Bjork – Bergeron – Studnicka
Frederic – Kuraly – Wagner
Filipe/Carey – Lindholm – Senyshyn

Lauzon – McAvoy
Zboril – Miller
Ahcan – Kampfer

Rask
Vladar
Booth

 

Montreal Canadiens

Corey Perry was on the ice for his first skate with the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, wearing No. 94 on his helmet.

The Canadiens used the following lines:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson
Toffoli - Kotkaniemi - Armia
Lehkonen - Evans - Byron
Frolik - Poehling - Perry

Chiarot - Weber
Edmundson - Petry
Kulak - Romanov
Ouellet - Mete

Price
Allen
Primeau

The team used the following lines in power play practice:

Drouin
Weber - Toffoli - Suzuki
Petry

Anderson
Tatar - Gallagher - Kotkaniemi
Romanov

Perry
Tatar - Gallagher - Kotkaniemi
Mete

 

 

 

Columbus Blue Jackets

The team used the following lines during Tuesday's skate.

Texier-Dubois-Bjorkstrand
Foligno-Domi-Atkinson
Jenner-Koivu-Grigorenko
Foudy-Nash-Bemstrom
Robinson-Stenlund-Gerbe

Werenski-Jones
Gavrikov-Savard
Kukan-Peeke
Del Zotto-Harrington

Korpisalo
Merzlikins 

 

Dallas Stars

Joe Pavelski will be on the ice for practice Tuesday after not taking part on Monday. Joel Hanley (unfit to participate) will not skate.

 

Washington Capitals

Zdeno Chara remained off the ice for the Washington Capitals skate Tuesday as he continued his mandatory quarantine.

The team used the following lines, per Samantha Pell of the Washington Post

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson
Vrana-Backstrom-Oshie
Sheary-Eller-Panik
Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway

Orlov-Carlson
Dillon-Schultz
Siegenthaler-Jensen
Fehervary-TvR

Samsonov
Vanecek

 

 