Ice Chips: Leafs place G Murray on injured reserve
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Leafs have placed goaltender Matt Murray on injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday. The veteran sustained an ankle injury prior to a game on Jan. 27 against the Senators and has not played since.
He has posted an 11-5-2 record this season with a 2.73 goals-against average and .9111 save percentage in 19 games played.
Despite being placed on IR, Murray was on the ice ahead of Thursday's practice.
The team also announced they have recalled forwards Pontus Holmberg and Alex Steeves and goaltender Joseph Woll from the Toronto Marlies.
Holmberg, 23, has five goals and 13 points in 33 NHL games this season. Steeves, 23, has recorded one assist in three games. Woll has posted a 2.75 GAA and .911 save percentage in four NHL starts, all which came in the 2021-22 season.
Leafs line at practice:
Bunting - Tavares - Marner
Jarnkrok - Kerfoot - Nylander
Engvall - Kampf - Anderson
Aston-Reese - Holmberg - Steeves
Simmonds, Matthews (non-contact)
Rielly - Brodie
Giordano - Holl
Sandin - Liljegren
Benn - Timmins
Samsonov
Woll
Montreal Canadiens
Forward Sean Monahan and defenceman Joel Edmundson skated an hour before the team's scheduled 1 p.m. practice on Thursday.
Monahan, 28, has not played since Dec. 5 as he deals with a lower-body injury, while the 29-year-old Edmundson has been out since Jan. 26 with a LBI of his own.
The Canadiens have recalled forwards Alex Belzile and Jesse Ylonen from the AHL's Laval Rocket on an emergency basis, the team announced on Thursday.
Belzile, 31, has recorded four assists in five games with the Habs this season.
Ylonen, 23, has played 10 games with the Canadiens this season, posting a pair of assists. He was originally selected 35th overall by the club in the 2018 NHL Draft.
Forward Jonathan Drouin also returned to practice in his regular jersey. He last played Jan. 15 against the New York Rangers. Joel Armia did not skate at practice.
Habs lines at practice:
RHP - Suzuki - Anderson
Hoffman - Dach - Dadonov
Pitlick - Dvorak - Ylonen
Drouin - Belzile - Pezzetta
Xhekaj - Savard
Matheson - Barron
Harris - Kovacevic (Wideman)
Allen/Monty
Calgary Flames
Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson is listed as day-to-day after was struck by a vehicle while riding his scooter on Wednesday night. The Flames say he is doing well and will remain with the team.
With Andersson our, head coach Darryl Sutter says Mackenzie Weegar will step into his spot on the first power play.
The team also recalled defenceman Dennis Gilbert from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers. He has one assist in nine games with the Flames this season.
Winnipeg Jets
Mason Appleton took part in his first full practice since undergoing wrist surgery in November, practicing on the fourth line.
Connor - Dubois - Perfetti
Ehlers - Scheifele - Wheeler
Barron - Lowry - Kuhlman
Mäenalanen - Stenlund - Appleton
Gagner
Morrissey - Pionk
Dillon - Samberg
Stanley - Schmidt
Capobianco
Hellebuyck
Rittich
Injured: DeMelo (LBI)
IR: Gustafsson (UBI)
New Jersey Devils
Devils forward Jack Hughes will not play Thursday and has been listed as week-to-week with an upper-body injury, head coach Lindy Ruff announced.
The 21-year-old has 35 goals and 32 assists in 50 games this season.
Defenceman Brendan Smith will also be out Thursday and is listed as day-today. He has five assists in 49 games this season.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Blue Jackets forward Lane Pederson, who was claimed off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks before the all-star break, does not have the proper documentation to join the club for practice on Thursday, according to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline.
The Saskatoon, Sask,, native has one goal and two assists in 11 games this season.
The club announced hey have recalled defenceman Tim Berni from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.
Berni, 22, has one assist in 28 games with the Blue Jackets this season.
Detroit Red Wings
Red Wings forward Filip Zadina will be in the lineup on Thursday as the team takes on the Calgary Flames, head coach Derek Lalonde announced. He has not played since Nov. 5 when he was injured blocking a shot against the New York Islanders.
He has no points in nine games this season.
Seattle Kraken
The Kraken have recalled forward John Hayden from the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the team announced on Thursday. Seattle also activated defenceman Justin Schultz from injured reserve while placing forward Andre Burakovsky on IR.
The 27-year-old Hayden has one goal in three games with the Kraken this season.
Schultz, 32, has five goals and 19 assists in 42 games this season.
Burakovsky, 28, has 13 goals and 39 points in 49 games this season.