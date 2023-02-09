LeBrun: ‘I think the move up front is the priority’ for Maple Leafs

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs have placed goaltender Matt Murray on injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday. The veteran sustained an ankle injury prior to a game on Jan. 27 against the Senators and has not played since.

He has posted an 11-5-2 record this season with a 2.73 goals-against average and .9111 save percentage in 19 games played.

The @MapleLeafs have recalled F Pontus Holmberg, F Alex Steeves and G Joseph Woll from the @TorontoMarlies.



G Matt Murray has been placed on injured reserve. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) February 9, 2023

Despite being placed on IR, Murray was on the ice ahead of Thursday's practice.

Matt Murray (ankle) is on injured reserve but he’s also on the ice today ahead of Leafs practice @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/dbvcz7B3xf — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 9, 2023

The team also announced they have recalled forwards Pontus Holmberg and Alex Steeves and goaltender Joseph Woll from the Toronto Marlies.

Holmberg, 23, has five goals and 13 points in 33 NHL games this season. Steeves, 23, has recorded one assist in three games. Woll has posted a 2.75 GAA and .911 save percentage in four NHL starts, all which came in the 2021-22 season.

Leafs line at practice:

Bunting - Tavares - Marner

Jarnkrok - Kerfoot - Nylander

Engvall - Kampf - Anderson

Aston-Reese - Holmberg - Steeves

Simmonds, Matthews (non-contact)

Rielly - Brodie

Giordano - Holl

Sandin - Liljegren

Benn - Timmins

Samsonov

Woll

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Sean Monahan and defenceman Joel Edmundson skated an hour before the team's scheduled 1 p.m. practice on Thursday.

Monahan, 28, has not played since Dec. 5 as he deals with a lower-body injury, while the 29-year-old Edmundson has been out since Jan. 26 with a LBI of his own.

#Habs Sean Monahan and Joel Edmundson are out skating an hour before the team practice at 2pm. pic.twitter.com/yqARR6Sfhu — Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) February 9, 2023

The Canadiens have recalled forwards Alex Belzile and Jesse Ylonen from the AHL's Laval Rocket on an emergency basis, the team announced on Thursday.

Les Canadiens ont rappelé les attaquants Alex Belzile et Jesse Ylönen du Rocket de Laval (rappel d’urgence).



The Canadiens have recalled forwards Alex Belzile and Jesse Ylönen from the Laval Rocket (emergency). — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 9, 2023

Belzile, 31, has recorded four assists in five games with the Habs this season.

Ylonen, 23, has played 10 games with the Canadiens this season, posting a pair of assists. He was originally selected 35th overall by the club in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Forward Jonathan Drouin also returned to practice in his regular jersey. He last played Jan. 15 against the New York Rangers. Joel Armia did not skate at practice.

Habs lines at practice:

RHP - Suzuki - Anderson

Hoffman - Dach - Dadonov

Pitlick - Dvorak - Ylonen

Drouin - Belzile - Pezzetta

Xhekaj - Savard

Matheson - Barron

Harris - Kovacevic (Wideman)



Allen/Monty

Calgary Flames

Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson is listed as day-to-day after was struck by a vehicle while riding his scooter on Wednesday night. The Flames say he is doing well and will remain with the team.

Andersson is doing well, and he will remain with the team. He is listed as day-to-day. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 9, 2023

With Andersson our, head coach Darryl Sutter says Mackenzie Weegar will step into his spot on the first power play.

The team also recalled defenceman Dennis Gilbert from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers. He has one assist in nine games with the Flames this season.

#Flames Roster Update: Defenceman Dennis Gilbert has been recalled from the @AHLWranglers. pic.twitter.com/YsodnC76l4 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 9, 2023

Winnipeg Jets

Mason Appleton took part in his first full practice since undergoing wrist surgery in November, practicing on the fourth line.

Connor - Dubois - Perfetti

Ehlers - Scheifele - Wheeler

Barron - Lowry - Kuhlman

Mäenalanen - Stenlund - Appleton

Gagner

Morrissey - Pionk

Dillon - Samberg

Stanley - Schmidt

Capobianco

Hellebuyck

Rittich

Injured: DeMelo (LBI)

IR: Gustafsson (UBI)

New Jersey Devils

Devils forward Jack Hughes will not play Thursday and has been listed as week-to-week with an upper-body injury, head coach Lindy Ruff announced.

The 21-year-old has 35 goals and 32 assists in 50 games this season.

“Jack is going to be week-to-week with an upper-body injury. He’s a young guy, that will help him. I think it’s going to be on the shorter end of it.”



Lindy Ruff provides updates prior to tonight’s game.#Sponsored | @Genucel pic.twitter.com/az1ALRyUsG — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 9, 2023

Defenceman Brendan Smith will also be out Thursday and is listed as day-today. He has five assists in 49 games this season.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets forward Lane Pederson, who was claimed off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks before the all-star break, does not have the proper documentation to join the club for practice on Thursday, according to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline.

Told #CBJ C Lane Pederson, claimed off waivers from #Canucks before the break, does not yet have the proper documentation to join the club for practice today. #workvisa — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) February 9, 2023

The Saskatoon, Sask,, native has one goal and two assists in 11 games this season.

The club announced hey have recalled defenceman Tim Berni from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.

Berni, 22, has one assist in 28 games with the Blue Jackets this season.

Detroit Red Wings

Red Wings forward Filip Zadina will be in the lineup on Thursday as the team takes on the Calgary Flames, head coach Derek Lalonde announced. He has not played since Nov. 5 when he was injured blocking a shot against the New York Islanders.

He has no points in nine games this season.

Coach Lalonde confirms Filip Zadina is in the lineup tonight. Kubalik out. #LGRW — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 9, 2023

Seattle Kraken

The Kraken have recalled forward John Hayden from the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the team announced on Thursday. Seattle also activated defenceman Justin Schultz from injured reserve while placing forward Andre Burakovsky on IR.

The #SeaKraken have recalled forward John Hayden from the Coachella Valley @Firebirds.



Additionally, the team has activated defenseman Justin Schultz off of IR and placed forward Andre Burakovsky on IR. pic.twitter.com/FEIBLHXP0h — Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) February 9, 2023

The 27-year-old Hayden has one goal in three games with the Kraken this season.

Schultz, 32, has five goals and 19 assists in 42 games this season.

Burakovsky, 28, has 13 goals and 39 points in 49 games this season.