Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Rasmus Sandin is expected to return to the team's lineup on Sunday against the Seattle Kraken. He has missed three games with an upper-body injury. He will return on a defensive pairing with Justin Holl.

"I feel very close to normal," Rasmus said after practice.

Sandin expected back after missing 3 with upper body injury sustained via big hit



"I feel very close to normal," Rasmus said after practice



Paired with Holl



"He takes care of me sometimes in D zone. He's terrific at blocking shots & reading the play especially in D-zone" — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 26, 2023

Auston Matthews will also be reunited with Mitch Marner on Sunday, only their second game together since Nov. 12.

When asked if the move was made to provide a spark for the slumping Matthews, head coach Sheldon Keefe said:

"We think that would be one of the benefits ... not necessarily the reason for the switch,"

Keefe also updated the status of Matt Murray, who practice yesterday for the first time since sustaining an ankle injury last month.

"Just continue to get him out there & put him in different situations. He's feeling good. It is just a matter of ensuring things don't flare up or get worse or anything like that. Now, we are just looking to increase his workload."

Murray is eligible to come off LTIR and play as early as Wednesday's game in Edmonton.

"I'm taking things one day at a time right now," Murray said. "I feel good & whenever the medical team as well as the coaching staff tells me I'm ready to go then I'll be ready to go."

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers practice with the following lines ahead of Monday's game against the league-leading Boston Bruins:

Oilers today:

RNH-McDavid-Yamamoto

Kostin-Draisaitl-Hyman

Foegele-McLeod-Janmark

Shore-Ryan-Puljujarvi

Nurse-Ceci

Kulak-Barrie

Broberg-Bouchard

Skinner

Campbell

Not on ice:

Desharnais

Kane