Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have recalled goaltender Erik Kallgren from the AHL's Toronto Marlies to serve as the team's emergency backup goaltender, it was announced Tuesday.

The Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their much-anticipated first-round series Tuesday night.

The @MapleLeafs have recalled G Erik Källgren from the @TorontoMarlies to serve as the Club’s playoff emergency backup goaltender (EBUG). — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) April 18, 2023

Kallgren slots in behind starter Ilya Samsonov and backup Joseph Woll as Matt Murray continues to be sidelined with an upper-body injury.

In 10 NHL games this season, Kallgren had a 2.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .898.

Forward Matthew Knies skated at Scotiabank Arena for the first time this morning, but is projected to be a healthy scratch for the opener, TSN's Mark Masters reports.

Matthew Knies skating at Scotiabank Arena for the first time



Projects to be a scratch tonight pic.twitter.com/qguVHFJ3ZS — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 18, 2023

Knies registered one assist in three games after signing an entry-level deal with the Leafs earlier this month.