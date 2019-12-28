7h ago
Ice Chips: Leafs recall F Agostino, D Liljegren
The Senators have sent centre Logan Brown to the American Hockey League and have called up centre J.C. Beaudin as well as defenceman Christian Jaros. Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled forward Kenny Agostino and defenseman Timothy Liljegren from the Toronto Marlies of the AHL.
Agostino has skated in 26 games for the Marlies this season scoring 16 goals and adding 10 assists.
The 27-year-old split last season in the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens and the New Jersey Devils skating in 63 games scoring six goals and adding 18 assists.
Liljegren has skated in 27 games for the Marlies this season scoring three goals and adding 14 assists.
The Leafs first round draft pick of 2017 has yet to make his NHL debut.
The Leafs also provided an update on forward Ilya Mikheyev
The rookie forward had a strong start to the season for the Maple Leafs scoring eight goals and adding 15 assists in 39 games skated
Ottawa Senators
The Senators have sent centre Logan Brown to the American Hockey League and have called up centre J.C. Beaudin as well as defenceman Christian Jaros. Brown, 21, has one goal and seven assists over 23 games with the Senators this season.
The Senators will also be without defenseman Ron Hainsey for the next two games because of injury.
Here were the lines at their morning skate courtesy of TSN's Brent Wallace:
Tkachuk-Pageau-Brown
Namestnikov-Tierney-Duclair
Ennis-Anisimov-White
Paul-Beaudin-Sabourin
Chabot-Goloubef
Borowiecki-Brannstrom
Englund-Jaros
(Boedker)
Anderson
Hogberg
New Jersey Devils
The Devils announced that they have activated goaltender Louis Domingue off injured reserve and sent him to AHL affiliate Binghampton.
Domingue has a GAA of 4.15 in six games with the big club so far this season.
New York Rangers
The Rangers have announced that the team has recalled Steven Fogarty from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL.
The 26-year-old has skated in 32 games this season for the Wolf Pack scoring nine goals and adding 14 assists.
He has yet to make his season debut, but has skated in 11 career games for the Rangers registering zero points.
Tampa Bay Lightning
The Lightning have recalled forward Mathieu Joseph from the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL.
The 22-year-old has skated in 32 games for the Bolts this season scoring four goals and adding three assists.
Buffalo Sabres
The Sabres have announced that forward Jeff Skinner will miss the next three to four weeks with an upper-body injury.
in 39 games played this season, the 27-year-old has scored 11 goals and added eight assists for 19 points.
He is also in the middle of an 11-game goal drought.
Florida Panthers
The Panthers have announced that forward MacKenzie Weegar is "likely out" for tonights game against the Detroit Red Wings
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Penguins have announced that Patric Hornqvist has been activated from the injured reserve.
Hornqvist has scored six goals and added five assists over 20 games skated this season.
He last played on Nov. 30 against the St. Louis Blues.
Vegas Golden Knights
The Golden Knights have recalled Keegan Kolesar from the Chicago Wolves of the AHL
in 18 games with the Wolves, Kolesar has six assists.