Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled forward Kenny Agostino and defenseman Timothy Liljegren from the Toronto Marlies of the AHL.

The @MapleLeafs have recalled forward Kenny Agostino and defenceman Timothy Liljegren from the @TorontoMarlies (AHL).



Forwards Ilya Mikheyev and Trevor Moore have been placed on injured reserve. #LeafsForever — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) December 28, 2019

Agostino has skated in 26 games for the Marlies this season scoring 16 goals and adding 10 assists.

The 27-year-old split last season in the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens and the New Jersey Devils skating in 63 games scoring six goals and adding 18 assists.

Liljegren has skated in 27 games for the Marlies this season scoring three goals and adding 14 assists.

The Leafs first round draft pick of 2017 has yet to make his NHL debut.

The Leafs also provided an update on forward Ilya Mikheyev

Serious laceration that required surgery, extended absence for Mikheyev: https://t.co/SgDycOaxUI — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 28, 2019

The rookie forward had a strong start to the season for the Maple Leafs scoring eight goals and adding 15 assists in 39 games skated

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have sent centre Logan Brown to the American Hockey League and have called up centre J.C. Beaudin as well as defenceman Christian Jaros. Brown, 21, has one goal and seven assists over 23 games with the Senators this season.

#sens have sent Logan Brown back to Belleville and recalled Christian Jaros and JC Beaudin. Sens host Devils Sunday. — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) December 28, 2019

The Senators will also be without defenseman Ron Hainsey for the next two games because of injury.

Anderson tomorrow. Hogberg in Pittsburgh. No Ron Hainsey for either game #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) December 28, 2019

Here were the lines at their morning skate courtesy of TSN's Brent Wallace:

Tkachuk-Pageau-Brown

Namestnikov-Tierney-Duclair

Ennis-Anisimov-White

Paul-Beaudin-Sabourin

Chabot-Goloubef

Borowiecki-Brannstrom

Englund-Jaros

(Boedker)

Anderson

Hogberg

New Jersey Devils

The Devils announced that they have activated goaltender Louis Domingue off injured reserve and sent him to AHL affiliate Binghampton.

NEWS: New Jersey has activated goaltender Louis Domingue off Injured Reserve and has assigned him to @BingDevils (AHL). pic.twitter.com/AUIfuurUru — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 28, 2019

Domingue has a GAA of 4.15 in six games with the big club so far this season.

New York Rangers

The Rangers have announced that the team has recalled Steven Fogarty from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL.

The New York Rangers announced today that the team has recalled forward Steven Fogarty from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL). #NYR — NYR Stats & Info (@NYRStatsInfo) December 28, 2019

The 26-year-old has skated in 32 games this season for the Wolf Pack scoring nine goals and adding 14 assists.

He has yet to make his season debut, but has skated in 11 career games for the Rangers registering zero points.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning have recalled forward Mathieu Joseph from the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL.

We have recalled Mathieu Joseph from the @syracusecrunch.https://t.co/WOhiSOCGXv — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) December 28, 2019

The 22-year-old has skated in 32 games for the Bolts this season scoring four goals and adding three assists.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres have announced that forward Jeff Skinner will miss the next three to four weeks with an upper-body injury.

Sabres announce Jeff Skinner to miss three to four weeks with an upper-body injury — Joe Yerdon (@JoeYerdon) December 28, 2019

in 39 games played this season, the 27-year-old has scored 11 goals and added eight assists for 19 points.

He is also in the middle of an 11-game goal drought.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers have announced that forward MacKenzie Weegar is "likely out" for tonights game against the Detroit Red Wings

Q says Weegar is “likely out” tonight vs. Detroit with an upper-body injury. He’s considered day-to-day. — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) December 28, 2019

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins have announced that Patric Hornqvist has been activated from the injured reserve.

Hornqvist has scored six goals and added five assists over 20 games skated this season.

He last played on Nov. 30 against the St. Louis Blues.

Vegas Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have recalled Keegan Kolesar from the Chicago Wolves of the AHL

News: The Golden Knights have called you Keegan Kolesar from the Chicago Wolves.



Very interesting. #VegasBorn — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) December 28, 2019

in 18 games with the Wolves, Kolesar has six assists.