Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs announced Tuesday they have recalled defenceman Martin Marincin from the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

The blueliner was sent down Friday and is pointless through seven games with the big club so far this season.

Toronto will play five of their next six games on the road, a stretch that begins Tuesday night in Philadelphia against the Flyers.