Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

In lieu of recent injuries to their forward group, Mason Marchment has been recalled from the AHL's Toronto Marlies to reinforce depth at the NHL level.

The @MapleLeafs have recalled forward Mason Marchment from the @TorontoMarlies (AHL). pic.twitter.com/oAlRedBmZY — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 1, 2020

Ottawa Senators

Craig Anderson is set to start in between the pipes for the Senators for the first time since a 3-1 victory over Buffalo on Dec. 23. The 38-year-old backstop has performed well behind a limited Sens' roster this season, including a 6-8-0 record with a .907 save percentage and 2.94 goals against average.

Nikita Zaitsev will likely return tomorrow. Craig Anderson starts. Ron Hainsey will be out at least another week. Anders Nilsson has resumed skating. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) January 1, 2020

Additionally, defenceman Nikita Zaitsev is likely to return to the Sens' lineup after missing his team's last seven games due to a personal absence.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens have recalled forward Dale Weise from the AHL's Laval Rocket, where he has 7 points across 27 games this season. Weise has not played in an NHL game since Mar. 8, 2019.

The Canadiens have recalled forward Dale Weise from the AHL's Laval Rocket.#GoHabsGo | @daleweise22 https://t.co/qnFcDZ8hFw — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 1, 2020

New York Rangers

Henrik Lundqvist is expected to start in goal tonight as the Rangers visit the Calgary Flames. The 37-year-old owns a 9-8-3 record with a .911 save percentage and 3.05 goals against average in his 15th NHL campaign.

Quinn says Lundqvist starts tomorrow here in Calgary. #NYR — Brett Cyrgalis (@BrettCyrgalis) January 1, 2020

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers will turn to 21-year-old goaltending phenom Carter Hart and his 13-8-3 record as the Flyers face off against the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights. Hart has posted a respectable .911 save percentage and 2.41 goals against average.