Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled forward Nick Robertson from the AHL's Toronto Marlies, the team announced on Friday.

The 20-year-old has one assist in six career NHL games. Robertson has played just nine AHL games this season after sustaining a broken leg in October, recording three goals and five assists.

Robertson was selected by the Leafs in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmundson is taking part in first practice with the team this season. He has not played in 2021-22 due to back injuries. He will travel to Ottawa with the team but will not play on Saturday.

S'est entraîné avec l'équipe (sans contact). Il progresse et voyagera avec le Club à Ottawa, mais ne jouera pas.



Forward Josh Anderson also took part in Friday's practice. He left Wednesday's win over the Buffalo Sabres after taking a puck to the head. The 27-year-old has 12 goals and nine assists in 41 games this season. The team says he should play on Saturday.

A pris part à un entraînement complet aujourd'hui et devrait être de la formation samedi à Ottawa.



Forward Paul Byron did not practice on Friday. He also left the Habs' win over the Sabres early in the first period with an upper-body injury and has no timetable for is return. Byron has one goal and one assist in nine games this season.

Est blessé au haut du corps. Il se sent mieux et reçoit des traitements, mais aucun échéancier n'a encore été établi dans son cas.



Goaltender Jake Allen started practicing again on Thursday and in progressing in his return from a lower-body injury. He has not played since Jan. 12 against the Boston Bruins.

A recommencé l'entraînement sur glace hier et il progresse.



Forward Joel Armia practiced in a non-contact jersey and is day-to-day, but will not play in Ottawa.

A patiné avec l'équipe (sans contact). Son cas est évalué au quotidien, mais il ne jouera pas samedi à Ottawa.



Jonathan Drouin (wrist) began skating on Thursday and is 'progressing' but will not travel to Ottawa.

Forward Mathieu Perreault participated in the full practice today and is listed as day-to-day.

Defenceman Corey Schueneman has completed his stint in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and returned to practice.

Ottawa Senators

Sens coach D.J Smith confirmed that Colin White will return to the lineup on Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens.

“Even if he comes out and he’s the best player there will to be lulls. We gotta be patient. He’s excited - he’ll bring energy," said Smith.

White practiced on the Sens' second power play unit and centred the fourth line between Parker Kelly and Austin Watson at practice.

Defenceman Victor Mete practiced on a defensive pairing with Josh Brown, while Erik Brannstrom skated as the extra with Josh Norris, who remained in a non-contact jersey.