36m ago
Ice Chips: Leafs send Kivihalme to Marlies
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs have sent defenceman Teemu Kivihalme back to the AHL's Toronto Marlies, the team announced Saturday morning.
"Likely want to get him some playing time over the weekend down there," tweeted TSN's Kristen Shilton of the move.