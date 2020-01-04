Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have sent defenceman Teemu Kivihalme back to the AHL's Toronto Marlies, the team announced Saturday morning.

#Leafs have sent Teemu Kivihalme back to the Marlies. Likely want to get him some playing time over the weekend down there. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 4, 2020

