1h ago
Ice Chips: Leafs D Liljegren skating after taking puck to head
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
TSN Maple Leafs Insider Mark Masters reports that defenceman Timothy Liljegren is skating in practice Friday after leaving Thursday night's game when he was struck in the helmet by a puck.
The Leafs would go on to win the game over the Winnipeg Jets by a score of 4-1.
In 35 games this season, the Swedish-born 23-year-old has three goals and 11 points.
Toronto returns to action on Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens. According to head coach Sheldon Keefe, Ilya Samsonov will be starting in net.
The following lines skated at practice on Friday:
Bunting - Matthews - Nylander
Hunt* - Tavares - Marner
McMann - Kampf - Engvall
Aston-Reese - Kerfoot - Simmonds
Rielly - Liljegren
Giordano - Holl
Sandin - Timmins
Benn
Samsonov
Murray
Absent: Jarnkrok*
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Columbus Blue Jackets have assigned goaltender Daniil Tarasov to the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL, the team announced Friday.
Tarasov, 23, has struggled in 13 games played this season, his second in the NHL. He has a 3.28 goals against average and a .908 save percentage and a ghastly 2-9-1 record.
No corresponding move has been reported at this time.
Minnesota Wild
Alex Goligoski and Jonas Brodin were skating together at practice for the Minnesota Wild on Friday morning. This may be an indication that Matt Dumba, who was a healthy scratch in their game on Thursday, will be absent from the lineup in their next game on Saturday.
Dumba and Brodin have been the second defensive pairing for the Wild for a majority of the season.