Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

TSN Maple Leafs Insider Mark Masters reports that defenceman Timothy Liljegren is skating in practice Friday after leaving Thursday night's game when he was struck in the helmet by a puck.

Timothy Liljegren is on the ice ahead of Leafs practice



Left last night's game after taking a puck off the helmet @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 20, 2023

The Leafs would go on to win the game over the Winnipeg Jets by a score of 4-1.

In 35 games this season, the Swedish-born 23-year-old has three goals and 11 points.

Toronto returns to action on Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens. According to head coach Sheldon Keefe, Ilya Samsonov will be starting in net.

The following lines skated at practice on Friday:

Leafs lines at practice



Bunting - Matthews - Nylander

Hunt* - Tavares - Marner

McMann - Kampf - Engvall

Aston-Reese - Kerfoot - Simmonds



Rielly - Liljegren

Giordano - Holl

Sandin - Timmins

Benn



Samsonov

Murray



Absent: Jarnkrok* @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 20, 2023

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets have assigned goaltender Daniil Tarasov to the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL, the team announced Friday.

Tarasov, 23, has struggled in 13 games played this season, his second in the NHL. He has a 3.28 goals against average and a .908 save percentage and a ghastly 2-9-1 record.

No corresponding move has been reported at this time.

Minnesota Wild

Alex Goligoski and Jonas Brodin were skating together at practice for the Minnesota Wild on Friday morning. This may be an indication that Matt Dumba, who was a healthy scratch in their game on Thursday, will be absent from the lineup in their next game on Saturday.

Dumba and Brodin have been the second defensive pairing for the Wild for a majority of the season.