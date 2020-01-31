Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Michael Hutchinson will start in goal on Saturday versus the Ottawa Senators.

Maple Leafs' defenceman Travis Dermott was absent from today's practice due to an illness, according to the team. His status for tomorrow's game remains uncertain.

Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman Cale Fleury has been reassigned to the AHL's Laval Rocket after 41 games played with the Canadiens this season. He has one goal and six penalty minutes in his rookie campaign.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers have placed defenceman Kris Russell (concussion protocol) and Joakim Nygard (hand) on injured reserve. As a result, Edmonton have recalled forward Tyler Benson from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors. He has 35 points in 42 games played.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres have recalled forward Jean-Sebastian Dea from the AHL's Rochester Americans. Dea, 25, leads the Amerks in scoring with 30 points in 41 games.

Additionally, Zach Bogosian missed practice due to an illness, Brandon Montour missed practice due to a maintenance day and Kyle Okposo will be evaluated for an upper-body injury. Okposo has been ruled out for tomorrow's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

St. Louis Blues

A pair of Blues' players were signed to two-year, one-way contracts on Jan. 30 as Ville Husso ($750K AAV) and Niko Mikkola ($787,500) each inked new deals.

Dallas Stars

Forward Joel Kiviranta has been recalled from the AHL's Texas Stars to replace forward Justin Dowling, who has been placed in injured reserve. Kiviranta has 20 points in 38 games with Texas this season.