Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

David Rittich was on the ice Tuesday for his skate with the Maple Leafs after being acquired from the Calgary Flames on Sunday.

Rittich could potentially start against his former team on Tuesday night with Jack Campbell having started in Monday's loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

David Rittich spent about 20 minutes on the ice working with goalie coach Steve Briere this morning



Sheldon Keefe didn't name a starter when asked last night & the Leafs coach won't speak with the media until late this afternoon — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 13, 2021

Acquired for a third-round pick in 2022, Rittich has a 4-7-1 record with a .904 save percentage and 2.90 goals-against average this season

Calgary Flames

Jacob Markstrom is expected to start against the Maple Leafs.

Lines at Flames skate in Toronto



Gaudreau - Lindholm - Tkachuk

Mangiapane - Monahan - Dube

Lucic - Backlund - Nordstrom

Leivo - Ryan - Ritchie



Giordano - Tanev

Hanifin - Andersson

Valimaki - Stone



Markstrom in starter's net ... 1-3-0, .864 sv% v Leafs this season@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 13, 2021

Ottawa Senators

Defenceman Nikita Zaitsev was absent from the team's skate on Tuesday.

Sens practice lines:

(Zaitsev not practicing)



Tkachuk Norris Batherson

Paul White Dadonov

Stützle Amadio Dzingel

Formenton Tierney CBrown

Anisimov Bishop Pinto



Chabot JBD

Brannstrom Zub

Mete JBrown

Alsing



Murray

Forsberg — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) April 13, 2021

Washington Capitals

One day after being traded from the Detroit Red Wings, Anthony Mantha was on the ice with the Capitals Tuesday, working on the team's power play unit.

Capitals PP1: Carlson, Ovechkin, Backstrom, Kuznetsov, Oshie



PP2 (corrected): Orlov, Schultz, Mantha, Sheary, Wilson. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) April 13, 2021

The Capitals acquired Mantha in the biggest deal of the day Monday, sending Richard Panik, Jakub Vrana, a first-round draft pick in 2021 and a second-round draft pick in 2022 the other way.

Ilya Samsonov is expected to get the start when the Capitals face the Philadelphia Flyers tonight.

Looking like Ilya Samsonov will be the Capitals starting goalie vs. the Flyers tonight.



He's 3-0-0 with a 2.67 GAA, .922 save percentage (and an assist) vs. Philadelphia this season. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) April 13, 2021

Boston Bruins

The Bruins also had their deadline additions on the ice Tuesday, with Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar and Mike Reilly taking part in the morning skate.

Hall skated on the team's second line with David Krejci and Craig Smith, while Lazar worked at centre on the team's fourth line.

#NHLBruins morning rushes:



Marchand - Bergeron - Pastrnak

Hall - Krejci - Smith

Ritchie - Coyle - DeBrusk

Kuraly/Blidh - Lazar - Wagner



Lauzon - McAvoy

Reilly - Kampfer

Tinordi/Zboril - Clifton



Swayman

Vladar pic.twitter.com/GIdiCQRsnH — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 13, 2021



New Jersey Devils

Devils captain Nico Hischier will return to the team's lineup against the New Jersey Devils tonight.

The 22-year-old has been sidelined since Feb. 27. He has two goals and three points in five games this season.