2h ago
Ice Chips: Rittich joins first skate with Leafs
David Rittich was on the ice Tuesday for his skate with the Maple Leafs after being acquired from the Calgary Flames on Sunday.
TSN.ca Staff
Price and Chiarot progressing on Habs' injury front
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
David Rittich was on the ice Tuesday for his skate with the Maple Leafs after being acquired from the Calgary Flames on Sunday.
Rittich could potentially start against his former team on Tuesday night with Jack Campbell having started in Monday's loss to the Montreal Canadiens.
Acquired for a third-round pick in 2022, Rittich has a 4-7-1 record with a .904 save percentage and 2.90 goals-against average this season
Calgary Flames
Jacob Markstrom is expected to start against the Maple Leafs.
Ottawa Senators
Defenceman Nikita Zaitsev was absent from the team's skate on Tuesday.
Washington Capitals
One day after being traded from the Detroit Red Wings, Anthony Mantha was on the ice with the Capitals Tuesday, working on the team's power play unit.
The Capitals acquired Mantha in the biggest deal of the day Monday, sending Richard Panik, Jakub Vrana, a first-round draft pick in 2021 and a second-round draft pick in 2022 the other way.
Ilya Samsonov is expected to get the start when the Capitals face the Philadelphia Flyers tonight.
Boston Bruins
The Bruins also had their deadline additions on the ice Tuesday, with Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar and Mike Reilly taking part in the morning skate.
Hall skated on the team's second line with David Krejci and Craig Smith, while Lazar worked at centre on the team's fourth line.
New Jersey Devils
Devils captain Nico Hischier will return to the team's lineup against the New Jersey Devils tonight.
The 22-year-old has been sidelined since Feb. 27. He has two goals and three points in five games this season.