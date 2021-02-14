Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Tristan Jarry will get the start in goal for the Penguins in Sunday afternoon's matchup with the Washington Capitals.

The 25-year-old will be making his eighth start of the season. He currently has a 2-4-1 record with a 3.95 goals against average and .857 save percentage.

Defenceman Marcus Pettersson will not be available for Sunday's game as he continues his recovery from an upper-body injury. The 24-year old took part in a full-contact practice Saturday and the team is encouraged by his progress.

Coach Sullivan on Pettersson: "Marcus will not be available today. Our doctors and medical staff need to give him the green light. We're certainly encouraged with the progress he's made - he participated in a full practice. We will see how he reacts to that." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 14, 2021

Pettersson has played four games this season, recording one goal.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals have assigned goaltender Ilya Samsonov to the Hershey Bears of the AHL.

#Caps assign goaltender Ilya Samsonov to the Hershey Bears (AHL). — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 14, 2021

The 23-year-old has played in just two games this season due to COVID-19 Protocols. He has recorded a 1-0-1 record with a 3.36 GAA and .868 save percentage.