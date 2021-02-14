41m ago
Ice Chips: Jarry to start for Pens vs. Caps
Pittsburgh Penguins
Tristan Jarry will get the start in goal for the Penguins in Sunday afternoon's matchup with the Washington Capitals.
The 25-year-old will be making his eighth start of the season. He currently has a 2-4-1 record with a 3.95 goals against average and .857 save percentage.
Defenceman Marcus Pettersson will not be available for Sunday's game as he continues his recovery from an upper-body injury. The 24-year old took part in a full-contact practice Saturday and the team is encouraged by his progress.
Pettersson has played four games this season, recording one goal.
Washington Capitals
The Capitals have assigned goaltender Ilya Samsonov to the Hershey Bears of the AHL.
The 23-year-old has played in just two games this season due to COVID-19 Protocols. He has recorded a 1-0-1 record with a 3.36 GAA and .868 save percentage.