Ice Chips: Rask to start in goal for Bruins

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins announced that goaltender Tuukka Rask will get the start in goal Sunday against the New York Rangers. The team also announced that forwards Greg McKegg and Karson Kuhlman, and defenceman Steven Kampfer will be in the lineup.

#NHLBruins pregame updates per Bruce Cassidy:



Greg McKegg and Karson Kuhlman join the lineup up front. Steven Kampfer goes in on defense.



Anders Bjork, Chris Wagner, and John Moore will be out.



Anders Bjork, Chris Wagner, and John Moore will be out.

Tuukka Rask gets the start in goal.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets have assigned forwards Ryan MacInnis and Zac Dalpe to the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have assigned forwards Ryan MacInnis and Zac Dalpe to the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL.

MacInnis, 25, has recorded one assist in 10 games with the Jackets this season. Dalpe, 31, has not played a game in the NHL this season. He has 12 goals and 13 assists in 141 career games.

Nashville Predators

The Predators did not have a morning skate on Sunday. Below is the team' projected lineup based on Saturday's game. The team has not announced a starting goaltender for Sunday afternoon's game.

Filip Forsberg - Mikael Granlund - Eeli Tolvanen

Calle Jarnkrok - Matt Duchene - Rocco Grimaldi

Nick Cousins - Ryan Johansen - Viktor Arvidsson

Erik Haula - Colton Sissons - Luke Kunin / Brad Richardson (IR)

Roman Josi - Ryan Ellis

Mattias Ekholm - Dante Fabbro

Mark Borowiecki / Ben Harpur - Matt Benning

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings have recalled defenceman Alex Biega from the taxi squad, the team announced Sunday.

Defenseman Alex Biega has been recalled from the Red Wings taxi squad.

Biega, 32, has played two games with the Red Wings this season after playing 49 contests with the team during the 2019-20 season. The Montreal native spent five seasons with the Vancouver Canucks before signing with the Red Wings.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan announced that Casey DeSmith will start in Sunday's game against the Islanders.

Casey DeSmith will start in net tonight on Long Island.

DeSmith, 29, is 4-1-0 with a 2.84 goals against average and .885 save percentage in six appearances this season.