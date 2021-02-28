39m ago
Ice Chips: Rask to start in goal for Bruins
TSN.ca Staff
Boston Bruins
The Bruins announced that goaltender Tuukka Rask will get the start in goal Sunday against the New York Rangers. The team also announced that forwards Greg McKegg and Karson Kuhlman, and defenceman Steven Kampfer will be in the lineup.
Anders Bjork, Chris Wagner, and John Moore will be out of the lineup.
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Columbus Blue Jackets have assigned forwards Ryan MacInnis and Zac Dalpe to the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL.
MacInnis, 25, has recorded one assist in 10 games with the Jackets this season. Dalpe, 31, has not played a game in the NHL this season. He has 12 goals and 13 assists in 141 career games.
Nashville Predators
The Predators did not have a morning skate on Sunday. Below is the team' projected lineup based on Saturday's game. The team has not announced a starting goaltender for Sunday afternoon's game.
Filip Forsberg - Mikael Granlund - Eeli Tolvanen
Calle Jarnkrok - Matt Duchene - Rocco Grimaldi
Nick Cousins - Ryan Johansen - Viktor Arvidsson
Erik Haula - Colton Sissons - Luke Kunin / Brad Richardson (IR)
Roman Josi - Ryan Ellis
Mattias Ekholm - Dante Fabbro
Mark Borowiecki / Ben Harpur - Matt Benning
Detroit Red Wings
The Red Wings have recalled defenceman Alex Biega from the taxi squad, the team announced Sunday.
Biega, 32, has played two games with the Red Wings this season after playing 49 contests with the team during the 2019-20 season. The Montreal native spent five seasons with the Vancouver Canucks before signing with the Red Wings.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Penguins coach Mike Sullivan announced that Casey DeSmith will start in Sunday's game against the Islanders.
DeSmith, 29, is 4-1-0 with a 2.84 goals against average and .885 save percentage in six appearances this season.