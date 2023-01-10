Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings shared on Twitter that forward Tyler Bertuzzi skated with the team on Tuesday and is expected to play when they host the Winnipeg Jets.

Bertuzzi, 27, has not played since Nov. 30 due to a hand injury. The Sudbury, Ont., native has one goal and four points in nine games this season.

New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils have recalled forward Nolan Foote from the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League.

#NEWS: We have recalled F Nolan Foote from Utica (AHL).



He will join the team for today’s morning skate. pic.twitter.com/DkgRGMDSUI — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 10, 2023

The Colorado-born Foote, son of former Avalanche defenceman Adam Foote, has 13 goals and six assists for 19 points in 33 games for the Comets.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed goaltender Danill Tarasov on Injured Reserve, added G Jet Greaves to the roster on emergency recall from the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL.

TRANSACTIONS: #CBJ have placed G Danill Tarasov on Injured Reserve, added G Jet Greaves to the roster on emergency recall from @monstershockey. https://t.co/b8xff74aC2 — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) January 10, 2023

Greaves, 21, has played 15 games for the Monsters, posting a 6-6-2 record with a 0.885 save percentage and a 3.69 goals-against-average.