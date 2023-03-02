Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks have activated forward Curtis Lazar from injured reserve, the team announced.

Lazar's last game for the Canucks came on Feb. 15 against the New York Rangers, where he scored and logged 5:49 minutes of ice time.

The 26-year-old B.C., native has three goals and five points in 45 games this season.

New York Rangers

Newly-acquired New York Ranger Patrick Kane hit the ice for the first time as a member of the New York Rangers on Thursday ahead of their game against the Ottawa Senators on TSN.

After weeks of trade speculation, the Rangers completed a deal with the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday that netted them 34-year-old Kane in exchange for a conditional 2023 second-round pick, a 2025 fourth-rounder and defenceman Andy Welinski.

Amid the suspension to K'Andre Miller and Ryan Lindgren out of the lineup, the Rangers have been deemed ineligible to use an emergency recall for the game tonight, reports Dan Rosen of NHL.com.

As a result, the Rangers will be playing with five defencemen and 12 forwards against the Senators.

Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets have placed forward Mason Appleton on injured reserve and recalled forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis.

The 27-year-old Appleton last played for the Jets on Feb. 28, when he logged 15:17 minutes of ice time. Through 22 games this season, the Green Bay Wis., native has nine points.

Jonsson-Fjallb, 25, has four points in four games for the Moose this season.

TSN's John Lu reports that Pierre-Luc Dubois (LBI) missed a second consecutive practice. Jets head coach Rick Bowness said Dubois skated before practice this morning and will accompany the team to Edmonton for their game against the Oilers. He’s doubtful for Friday vs Oilers but Bowness is hoping Dubois will be good for Saturday’s second half of the back-to-back.

Bowness says Appleton won’t play this weekend’s home and home against Edmonton but might be ready to return Monday vs SJS.

Lu also shared the Jets lines:

Connor - Scheifele - Wheeler

Neiderreiter - Lowry - Ehlers

Barron - Stenlund - Kuhlman

Maënalanen - Gustafsson - Gagner/Jonsson-Fjallby

Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Stanley - Schmidt

Samberg - Capobianco

Hellebuyck

Rittich

Power play:

Wheeler

Scheifele - Neiderreiter - Connor

Morrissey

Stenlund

Ehlers - Lowry - Schmidt

Pionk