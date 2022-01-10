TSN.ca Staff with files from The Canadian Press

Boeser, Pettersson and Dickinson expected to return for Tuesday's game

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vancouver Canucks

Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser and Jason Dickinson all practiced with the Vancouver Canucks on Monday after stints in COVID protocol, TSN's Farhan Lalji reports.

Boeser entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols on Dec. 29, Dickinson on Jan. 2, and Pettersson on Jan. 5.

The three forwards are expected to be in the lineup when the Canucks face the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

Arizona Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes placed four players in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, along with head coach Andre Tourigny and goalie coach Corey Schwab on Monday.

The Coyotes announced today that Head Coach André Tourigny along with Goaltending Coach Corey Schwab and the following players have been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol:



•G Scott Wedgewood

•D Jakob Chychrun

•D Cam Dinnen

•D Anton Stralman — Arizona Coyotes PR (@AZCoyotesPR) January 10, 2022

The four players are defencemen Jakob Chychrun, Cam Dineen, Anton Stralman, and netminder Scott Wedgewood.

For precautionary reasons, the @ArizonaCoyotes have canceled today’s practice at Gila River Arena. — Arizona Coyotes PR (@AZCoyotesPR) January 10, 2022

Earlier Monday, the Coyotes cancelled practice for precautionary reasons.

Montreal Canadiens

TSN's John Lu reports that Montreal Canadiens forwards Joel Armia, Christian Dvorak, and Mike Hoffman have been cleared to return from injuries and could play against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday.

#Habs Ducharme said Armia, Dvorak and Hoffman have all been cleared to play but a final decision on their returns to action will be made after Wednesday’s morning skate in Boston. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) January 10, 2022

Head coach Dominique Ducharme also confirmed that Alexander Romanov, Jake Evans, Brandon Baddock, and Louie Belpedio will join the team in Boston. The four players had been in protocols.

Dominique Ducharme indique qu'Alexander Romanov, Jake Evans, Brandon Baddock et Louie Belpedio rejoindront le club à Boston, en plus de Cayden Primeau.



Ducharme confirmed that Romanov, Evans, Baddock and Belpedio will join the team in Boston, along with Primeau.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 10, 2022

The Canadiens returned to practice on Sunday after pausing team activities on Jan. 1.

Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, the team announced.

TRANSACTION: The #NHLJets have placed F - Nikolaj Ehlers in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) January 10, 2022

Ehlers, 25, has 13 goals and 12 assists in 33 games this season.

Ehlers joins forward Jansen Harkins, defenceman Dylan DeMelo, goalie Arvid Holm and video coach Matt Prefontaine in protocols after they were added last week.

The Jets were scheduled to face the Minnesota Wild on Monday, but that game was postponed.

Washington Capitals

Defenceman Dmitry Orlov has entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, the Washington Capitals announced.

#Caps defenseman Dmitry Orlov is unavailable due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 10, 2022

Later Monday, the Capitals also announced that forward Carl Hagelin is unavailable due to COVID protocol.

#Caps forward Carl Hagelin is unavailable due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 10, 2022

However, as reported by Samantha Pell of The Washington Post, forwards T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom have returned from injured reserve and were on the ice ahead of the morning skate.

T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom are both on the ice ahead of morning skate. Both were on IR for non-covid illness. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) January 10, 2022

The Capitals are scheduled to host the Bruins on Monday.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres said Monday that forward Tage Thompson has been placed in COVID-19 protocols.

Tage Thompson has been placed in the NHL's Covid-19 Protocol. — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 10, 2022

Thompson, 24, has 12 goals and 11 assists in 34 games this season.

The Sabres are set to host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

Philadelphia Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers interim head coach Mike Yeo said that veteran defenceman Justin Braun has been added to the protocol list.

Medical Update: Per interim head coach Mike Yeo, Flyers defenseman Justin Braun has been added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list. — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 10, 2022

Braun, 34, has two goals and seven assists in 35 games in 2021-22.

Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have placed forward prospect Dylan Holloway in COVID protocols.

#Oilers forward prospect Dylan Holloway has been placed in COVID protocol. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 10, 2022

Holloway, 20, was drafted 14th overall by the Oilers in 2020 and has yet to make his NHL debut.

Colorado Avalanche

Gabriel Landeskog has entered COVID protocols, the Avalanche confirmed.

Gabe Landeskog has entered NHL Covid protocol. — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) January 10, 2022

The 29-year-old forward has 14 goals and 21 assists in 26 games this season.

Seattle Kraken

Centre Alex Wennberg is available to return after being in COVID-19 protocols since Jan. 3, Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol said.

Per Dave Hakstol: Alex Wennberg, in COVID-19 protocol since Jan. 3, "is available for today's game", and will be a game time decision. #SeaKraken — Mike Benton (@Benton_Mike) January 10, 2022

Wennberg, 27, will be a game-time decision for Monday's matchup with Colorado.

Wennberg has 3 goals and 14 assists in 33 games this season.

St. Louis Blues

Forward Brayden Schenn and defenceman Colton Parayko have been placed in COVID protocols, the St. Louis Blues announced.

As per NHL.com, Schenn and Parayko join Vladimir Tarasenko, Scott Perunovich and Jake Walman, who were placed in protocols on Jan. 6.