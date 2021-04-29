Canucks prospect Lind to make NHL debut tonight: Hoping he can give us a shot of energy

Vancouver Canucks

Head coach Travis Green confirmed that forward Kole Lind will make his NHL debut tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 22-year-old has five goals and eight points in eight games with AHL Utica this season. The Canucks selected Lind in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Defenceman Jalen Chatfield also left early, per TSN's Mark Masters.

Olli Juolevi and Jayce Hawryluk remained out late for extra work and are the projected scratches tonight for the Canucks.

Washington Capitals

John Carlson missed Washington's morning skate, and the team says he will be a game-time decision agaisnt the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight.

Carlson, 31, has yet to miss a game this season, scoring 10 goals and adding 32 assists in 49 games.

Alex Ovechkin (lower body) also did not skate this morning. He remains day to day, and could miss his third straight game.

Montreal Canadiens

The lines and D pairings featured at Thursday's practice. Paul Byron, Tomas Tatar and Carey Price did not take part. The Habs return to action on Friday night against the Winnipeg Jets.

Kotkaniemi - Danault - Anderson

Toffoli - Suzuki - Armia

Lehkonen - Evans - Caufield

Frolik - Staal - Perry

Chiarot - Weber

Edmundson - Petry

Romanov - Merrill

Kulak, Gustafsson, Ouellet

Allen

Primeau

Lindgren

Toronto Maple Leafs

David Rittich is in line to get the start for Toronto tonight as they host the Vancouver Canucks.

The goalie struggled in his last outing with the Leafs, giving up five goals on 28 shots to this same Canucks team in a 6-3 loss.

Rittich has made three appearances since being acquired at the deadline for a third-round draft pick in 2022, giving up nine goals on 73 shots with a 3.36 goals against average.

David Rittich doing his usual game-day routine, including having goalie coach Steve Briere lightly shoot a couple pucks at his mask before leaving the ice



Riley Nash was on the ice Thursday for the first time since being traded to the Leafs ahead of the trade deadline.

Nash, acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 9 for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, sustained a knee injury on April 4 playing against the Florida Panthers.

Riley Nash (No. 20) also on the ice as he works his way back from a knee sprain



Philadelphia Flyers

Carter Hart's regular season has come to an end.

The Flyers goalie will miss the remainder of the regular season with an MCL sprain in his left knee, the team announced on Thursday.