Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have removed forward Tim Stützle from COVID protocol, it was announced Saturday.

TSN's Ryan Rishaug reports Stützle cleared protocol Friday night and he was able to skate with the team Saturday morning.

Roster update: Ahead of tonight's game in Edmonton, the #Sens have removed forward Tim Stützle from the NHL's covid-19 protocol. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) January 15, 2022

Meanwhile, the Sens have added defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker to the active roster from the team's taxi squad on Saturday.

Roster update: The #Sens have recalled defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker from the team’s taxi squad. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) January 15, 2022

Bernard-Docker, 21, has an assists in four games this season.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks have placed goaltender Jaroslav Halak in the NHL's COVID protocol, it was announced Saturday.

Transactions: Canucks announce that Jaroslav Halak has been placed into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and Spencer Martin has been recalled from the taxi squad. — Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) January 15, 2022

The move comes shortly after head coach Bruce Boudreau announced Halak as the starter for Saturday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Halak, 36, has a 1-4-2 record with a .915 save percentage and a 2.59 goals-against average so far this season.

The Canucks have called up goaltender Spencer Martin from their taxi squad in a corresponding move.

Martin, 26, has a 5-0-3 record with a .921 save percentage and 2.24 GAA with the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks this season.

Edmonton Oilers

Goaltender Mike Smith skated and did some on ice exercises with forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on Saturday, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

Mike Smith putting in some work with RNH this morning. A little Smitty out there helping out as well. pic.twitter.com/GUFXkBjXS1 — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) January 15, 2022

The Oilers announced on Thursday that Smith had suffered a partial tear of a tendon in his thumb and would be out one-to-two weeks.

Smith, 39, has a 2-2-1 record with a .898 save percentage and 3.76 goals-against average this season.

Stuart Skinner will start in net on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators.

Skinner, 23, has a 4-5-0 record with a .916 save percentage and 2.70 GAA this season.

Defenceman Slater Koekkoek has cleared the NHL's COVID protocol and participated in the Oilers' morning skate on Saturday.

Koekkoek, 27, has three assists in 17 games this season.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues have added forward Alexei Toropchenko to their active roster from the taxi squad, it was announced on Saturday.

Alexei Toropchenko has been recalled from the taxi squad. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/jPkmJbmWq6 — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) January 15, 2022

Toropchenko, 22, has six goals and 11 points in 26 games with the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds this season.

Nashville Predators

Defenceman Mattias Ekholm has been added to the NHL's COVID protocol, it was announced on Saturday.

#Preds forward Yakov Trenin has been removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list and will play today at Boston. Defenseman Mattias Ekholm has been added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list. — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) January 15, 2022

Ekholm, 31, has two goals and 11 points in 37 games this season.

Additionally, forward Yakov Trenin has been removed from the NHL's COVID protocol and will play on Saturday against the Boston Bruins.

Trenin, 25, has nine goals and 14 points in 36 games this season.

Forward Matt Luff was added to the active roster from the Predators' taxi squad and forward Cody Glass was assigned to the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday.

#Preds forward Matt Luff has been recalled from the taxi squad. Forward Cody Glass has been reassigned to Milwaukee from the taxi squad. — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) January 15, 2022

Luff, 24, has a goal and three points in eight games this season.

Glass, 22, has five goals and 22 points in 27 games with the Admirals this season.

The Winnipeg, Man., native was acquired along with defenceman Philippe Myers in a three team trade that saw defenceman Ryan Ellis go to the Philadelphia Flyers and forward Nolan Patrick go to the Vegas Golden Knights in the off-season.

Boston Bruins

Defenceman Derek Forbort has exited the NHL's COVID protocol and will play on Saturday against the Nashville Predators.

Per Coach Cassidy, Derek Forbort will return from COVID-19 protocol this afternoon and be back in the lineup for Jack Ahcan. Linus Ullmark starts in goal. pic.twitter.com/MabOdRTxPd — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 15, 2022

Forbort, 29, has three goals and seven points in 31 games this season.

Buffalo Sabres

Forward Tage Thompson is expected to play on Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings after clearing the NHL's COVID protocol on Friday.

Per coach Don Granato, the plan is for Tage Thompson to play tonight.



Zemgus Girgensons will be out as he is dealing with a nagging issue. pic.twitter.com/6Ii4BGy2D2 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 15, 2022

Thompson, 24, has 12 goals and 23 points in 34 games this season.

Additionally, forward Zemgus Girgensons will not play against the Red Wings on Saturday due to an undisclosed injury.

Girgensons, 28, has seven goals and 12 points in 33 games this season.

Forward Peyton Krebs has exited the NHL's COVID protocol and is expected to practice with the Sabres on Sunday.

Peyton Krebs is out of COVID-19 Protocol and has skated. He will join the team for practice tomorrow. — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 15, 2022

Krebs, 20, has an assist in 12 games this season.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild removed defenceman Alex Goligoski from the NHL's COVID protocol on Saturday and moved defenceman Calen Addison, forward Matt Boldy, and goaltender Andrew Hammond to their taxi squad.

The #mnwild has activated Alex Goligoski from COVID Protocol, reassigned Dakota Mermis to the @IAWild and reassigned Calen Addison, Matt Boldy and Andrew Hammond to the taxi squad. — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) January 15, 2022

Goligoski, 36, has two goals and 21 points in 29 games this season.

Addison, 21, has a goal in seven games this season.

Boldy, 20, has two goals and three points in three games this season.

Hammond, 33, has a 6-1-5 record with a .919 save percentage and 2.19 GAA with the AHL's Iowa Wild this season.

Additionally, the Wild have assigned defenceman Dakota Mermis to Iowa on Saturday.

Mermis, 28, has two goals and six points in 18 games with Iowa this season.

New York Rangers

The Rangers have moved forward Anthony Greco to their taxi squad from the active roster on Saturday,

UPDATE: Anthony Greco has been assigned to the #NYR taxi squad. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 15, 2022

Greco, 28, has seven goals and 23 points in 26 games with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack this season.

Forwards Julien Gauthier and Ryan Reaves, as well as coaches Gerard Gallant and Mike Kelly have cleared the NHL's COVID protocol on Saturday.

UPDATE: Gerard Gallant, Mike Kelly, Julien Gauthier and Ryan Reaves have cleared Covid protocol. Gord Murphy has entered Covid protocol. Kris Knoblauch has reassumed head coaching duties in Hartford. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 15, 2022

Gauthier, 24, has two goals and five points in 26 games this season.

Reaves, 34, has six assists in 31 games this season.

Gallant will resume head coaching duties with the Rangers as Kris Knoblauch will return to the Wolf Pack to resume his head coaching duties there.

Goaltender Kieth Kinkaid has been assigned to the Wolf Pack on Saturday and goaltender Tyler Wall has been assigned to the Rangers' taxi squad.

UPDATE: Tyler Wall has been recalled to the #NYR taxi squad and Keith Kinkaid has been assigned to @WolfPackAHL. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 15, 2022

Kinkaid, 32, won the only game he appeared in with the Rangers, a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Dec. 15.

Wall, 24, is 1-3-0 with a .876 save percentage and 4.32 GAA with the Wolf Pack this season.

Igor Shesterkin is expected to start in net on Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Igor Shesterkin first #NYR goalie off — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) January 15, 2022

Shesterkin, 26, has a 16-4-2 record with a .939 save percentage and 1.99 GAA this season.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Elvis Merzlikins will start in net on Saturday against the Florida Panthers.

Elvis is in. pic.twitter.com/bn5HWXKdet — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) January 15, 2022

Merzlikins, 27, has a 13-8-1 record with a .911 save percentage and 3.04 GAA this season.

The Blue Jackets have placed forward Cole Sillinger into the NHL's COVID protocol on Saturday and moved forward Liam Foudy into the active roster from the taxi squad.

NEWS: #CBJ have placed forward Cole Sillinger into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and added forward Liam Foudy to the roster on emergency recall from the taxi squad.https://t.co/PUnXyvzGSw — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) January 15, 2022

Sillinger, 18, has seven goals and 13 points in 35 games this season,

Foudy, 21, has six goals and 17 points in 24 games with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters this season.

New Jersey Devils

Goaltender Akira Schmid has cleared the NHL's COVID protocol and has been assigned to the AHL's Utica Comets, it was announced on Saturday.

#NEWS: Goaltender Akira Schmid has cleared NHL COVID-19 protocols and has been assigned to Utica (AHL). — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 15, 2022

Schmid, 21, is 0-2-0 this season with the Devils with a .851 save percentage and 4.40 GAA.

Dallas Stars

The Stars have moved defenceman Thomas Harley to their taxi squad from their active roster on Saturday.

We have reassigned Thomas Harley from the @TexasStars to the Taxi Squad.#TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/zUQfaRqsUX — Dallas Stars VOTE ROBO 🤖 (@DallasStars) January 15, 2022

Harley, 20, has 10 assists in 18 games with the AHL's Texas Stars this season.

Anton Khudobin will start in net on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, according to head coach Rick Bowness.

Anton Khudobin is in goal tonight, Rick Bowness said. Bowness said the Stars have some banged up guys, so he’s not sure what the lineup will look like in Tampa. — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) January 15, 2022

Khudobin, 35, has a 3-3-1 record with a .872 save percentage and 3.76 GAA this season.

Washington Capitals

Defenceman John Carlson cleared the NHL's COVID protocol on Saturday and will play against the New York Islanders.

#Caps forward Conor Sheary is unavailable due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Defenseman John Carlson is cleared and will be in the lineup vs NYI. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 15, 2022

Carlson, 32, has eight goals and 32 points in 37 games this season.

Forward Conor Sheary has been added to the NHL's COVID protocol and will not be available against the Islanders on Saturday.

Sheary, 29, has 10 goals and 19 points in 31 games this season.

The Capitals have added defenceman Michal Kempny to their active roster from their taxi squad on Saturday.

#Caps recall defenseman Michal Kempny from the taxi squad — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 15, 2022

Kempny, 31, has an assist in three games this season.

San Jose Sharks

Adin Hill will be in net on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, according to Curtis Pashelka of the San Jose Mercury News.

Adin Hill starting tonight, but James Reimer is backing up. Otherwise, same Sharks lineup as game vs. NYR. — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) January 15, 2022

Hill, 25, has a 9-10-0 record with a .905 save percentage and 2.77 GAA this season.

Seattle Kraken

Chris Driedger is expected start in net on Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings, according to Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic.

Chris Driedger is the first goalie off the ice and will likely start tonight against the Kings. #SeaKraken — Ryan S. Clark (@ryan_s_clark) January 15, 2022

Driedger, 27, has a 3-5-0 record with a .896 save percentage and 3.32 GAA this season.