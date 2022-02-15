5h ago
Ice Chips: Canucks' Hughes to return Thursday
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Vancouver Canucks
Head coach Bruce Boudreau says that defenceman Quinn Hughes (COVID protocol) will meet the team in San Jose and play on Thursday against the Sharks. Hughes has not played since entering the protocols on Feb. 1.
"Something tells me that there are some players that can't take one day off, and some people can take 16 days off and can still be great, and I think Quinn is one of those guys," said Boudreau.
The 22-year-old has two goals and 32 assists in 45 games this season.
The Canucks lines remain unchanged from Saturday's win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Miller-Horvat-Boeser
Podkolzin-Pettersson-Höglander
Pearson-Dickinson-Garland
Motte-Lammikko-Chiasson
OEL-Myers
Burroughs-Hamonic
Hunt-Schenn
Montreal Canadiens
Goaltender Andrew Hammond will participate in his first practice with the Montreal Canadiens since being acquired from the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, the team announced on Tuesday.
Hammond, 34, is 27-15-6 with a 2.31 goals-against average and .923 save percentage in 56 career games with the Ottawa Senators, and Colorado Avalanche.
Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmundson returned to practice to restart his on-ice conditioning, according to TSN's John Lu. Edmundson has not played this season due to various injuries.
Forward Mathieu Perreault is participating in a non-contact jersey, while defenceman Ben Chiarot is practicing in a regular jersey despite being on injured reserve due to a lower body injury.
Forward Christian Dvorak is practicing with the team but has not been cleared to play. The 26-year-old has not played since Jan. 24.
Ottawa Senators
Senators defencman Thomas Chabot was not on the ice for Tuesday morning's practice ahead of their game against he St. Louis Blues. Head coach D.J. Smith confirmed that Chabot will not be in tonight's lineup.
Tkachuk-Paul-C. Brown
Formenton- Stützle-Gaudette
Kelly -Tierney-Sanford
Bishop-Gambrell-Ennis
Mete-Zaitsev
Holden-Zub
Brannstrom-JBrown
Forsberg-
Murray- in starters end.
New Jersey Devils
Forward Andreas Johnsson will once again be out of the Devils' lineup as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.
He has not played since Feb. 10 after he was a late scratch in Sunday's game with a lower-body injury. The 27-year-old has 11 goals and 15 assists in 46 games this season.
Florida Panthers
Head coach Andrew Brunette says forward Noel Acciari is expected to return to action at some point during the team's upcoming road trip.
“Kudos to him, he really put the work in. We’re happy to see him back," said Brunette.
Acciari, 30, has not played this season n after sustaining a "freak injury" during the pre-season.
Boston Bruins
The Bruin' projected lines based on line rushes at Tuesday's practice:
Hall - Haula - Pastrnak
Frederic - Coyle - Smith
DeBrusk - Studnicka - Foligno
Blidh - Nosek - Lazar
Reilly - McAvoy
Grzelcyk - Carlo
Forbort - Clifton
Swayman
Ullmark