Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vancouver Canucks

Head coach Bruce Boudreau says that defenceman Quinn Hughes (COVID protocol) will meet the team in San Jose and play on Thursday against the Sharks. Hughes has not played since entering the protocols on Feb. 1.

"Something tells me that there are some players that can't take one day off, and some people can take 16 days off and can still be great, and I think Quinn is one of those guys," said Boudreau.

The 22-year-old has two goals and 32 assists in 45 games this season.

The Canucks lines remain unchanged from Saturday's win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Miller-Horvat-Boeser

Podkolzin-Pettersson-Höglander

Pearson-Dickinson-Garland

Motte-Lammikko-Chiasson



OEL-Myers

Burroughs-Hamonic

Hunt-Schenn

Montreal Canadiens

Goaltender Andrew Hammond will participate in his first practice with the Montreal Canadiens since being acquired from the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, the team announced on Tuesday.

Premier entraînement pour le nouveau #️⃣3️⃣7️⃣



First practice for newcomer #️⃣3️⃣7️⃣#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/0zJ7MBiBfX — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 15, 2022

Hammond, 34, is 27-15-6 with a 2.31 goals-against average and .923 save percentage in 56 career games with the Ottawa Senators, and Colorado Avalanche.

Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmundson returned to practice to restart his on-ice conditioning, according to TSN's John Lu. Edmundson has not played this season due to various injuries.

Forward Mathieu Perreault is participating in a non-contact jersey, while defenceman Ben Chiarot is practicing in a regular jersey despite being on injured reserve due to a lower body injury.

#Habs Hammond is taking part in his first practice.



Perreault is participating in a non-contact jersey and Chiarot is in a regular jersey, despite being on IR with a lower body injury. @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/2hhgpo8k1q — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) February 15, 2022

Forward Christian Dvorak is practicing with the team but has not been cleared to play. The 26-year-old has not played since Jan. 24.

#Habs advise Price will not skate this week; he is working off-ice in the gym.



Chiarot will practise with the team for the next week until he returns from IR.



Dvorak is practising with the team but has not been cleared to play.@TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) February 15, 2022

Ottawa Senators

Senators defencman Thomas Chabot was not on the ice for Tuesday morning's practice ahead of their game against he St. Louis Blues. Head coach D.J. Smith confirmed that Chabot will not be in tonight's lineup.

Pre-game updates from #Sens head coach D.J. Smith as he confirms Thomas Chabot will not play tonight. #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/zB9Vp74KN6 — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) February 15, 2022

Sens morning skate.



Tkachuk-Paul-CBrown

Formenton- Stützle-Gaudette

Kelly -Tierney-Sanford

Bishop-Gambrell-Ennis



Mete-Zaitsev

Holden-Zub

Brannstrom-JBrown



Forsberg-

Murray- in starters end. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) February 15, 2022

Tkachuk-Paul-C. Brown

Formenton- Stützle-Gaudette

Kelly -Tierney-Sanford

Bishop-Gambrell-Ennis



Mete-Zaitsev

Holden-Zub

Brannstrom-JBrown



Forsberg-

Murray- in starters end.

New Jersey Devils

Forward Andreas Johnsson will once again be out of the Devils' lineup as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.

Andreas Johnsson is out again tonight for #NJDevils.



Lindy Ruff says he should have the same personnel on the ice tonight as he did against the Penguins. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 15, 2022

He has not played since Feb. 10 after he was a late scratch in Sunday's game with a lower-body injury. The 27-year-old has 11 goals and 15 assists in 46 games this season.

Florida Panthers

Head coach Andrew Brunette says forward Noel Acciari is expected to return to action at some point during the team's upcoming road trip.

“Kudos to him, he really put the work in. We’re happy to see him back," said Brunette.

Coach Brunette says he expects Noel Acciari to return to action in one of our next few games on this upcoming road trip.



On his rehab: “Kudos to him, he really put the work in. We’re happy to see him back.” — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) February 15, 2022

Acciari, 30, has not played this season n after sustaining a "freak injury" during the pre-season.

Boston Bruins

The Bruin' projected lines based on line rushes at Tuesday's practice:

Hall - Haula - Pastrnak

Frederic - Coyle - Smith

DeBrusk - Studnicka - Foligno

Blidh - Nosek - Lazar

Reilly - McAvoy

Grzelcyk - Carlo

Forbort - Clifton

Swayman

Ullmark