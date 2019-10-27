Sens Ice Chips: Ryan a healthy scratch as Karlsson returns to Ottawa for second time

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks announced Sunday afternoon that they have recalled forward Adam Gaudette from the AHL's Utica Comets

The 23-year-old has one assists in three games so far this season with the big club.

Ottawa Senators

Bobby Ryan will be a healthy scratch tonight against the San Jose Sharks. Ryan has one goal and three assists for the Senators this season.

Projected lineup vs. Sharks

Tkachuk-L.Brown-Duclair

Namestnikov-Tierney-Ennis

Paul-Pageau-C.Brown

Chlapik-Beaudin-Sabourin

Chabot-Zaitsev

Brannstrom-Hainsey

Borowiecki-Demelo

Anderson starts

Nilsson