7h ago
Ice Chips: Canucks recall Gaudette
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips. Bobby Ryan will be a healthy scratch tonight against the San Jose Sharks. Ryan has one goal and three assists for the Senators this season.
TSN.ca Staff
Sens Ice Chips: Ryan a healthy scratch as Karlsson returns to Ottawa for second time
Vancouver Canucks
The Canucks announced Sunday afternoon that they have recalled forward Adam Gaudette from the AHL's Utica Comets
The 23-year-old has one assists in three games so far this season with the big club.
Ottawa Senators
Projected lineup vs. Sharks
Tkachuk-L.Brown-Duclair
Namestnikov-Tierney-Ennis
Paul-Pageau-C.Brown
Chlapik-Beaudin-Sabourin
Chabot-Zaitsev
Brannstrom-Hainsey
Borowiecki-Demelo
Anderson starts
Nilsson