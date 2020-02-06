Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

St. Louis Blues

Forward Vladimir Tarasenko skated with his teammates for the first time since he had surgery in late October to repair an injured shoulder.

Tarasenko first took the ice as part of his rehab on Jan. 21.

At the time of the injury, it was announced that Tarasenko would be evaluated in five months.

The Russian has three goals and seven assists in 10 games.

Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman Xavier Ouellet has been called up from the Laval Rocket. Ouellet has nine goals and 15 assists in 39 games with the Rocket this season.

The Canadiens have recalled defenseman Xavier Ouellet from the AHL’s Laval Rocket.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/S2TbJ00xs8 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 6, 2020

Ouellet had three assists in 19 games with the Canadiens in 2018-19.

New York Islanders

Defenceman Sebastian Aho has been called up from Bridgeport Sound Tigers (AHL).

#Isles Transaction: Sebastian Aho has been recalled from Bridgeport. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 6, 2020

Aho has two goals and 21 assists in 29 game with Bridgeport.

Aho last played in the NHL during the 2017-18 season. He had one goal and three assists in 22 games.

Buffalo Sabres

Goaltender Jonas Johansson will make his first NHL start when the Sabres host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

Krueger says Jonas Johansson will make his first NHL start tonight — Joe Yerdon (@JoeYerdon) February 6, 2020

Johansson made his NHL debut on Tuesday night in a relief effort. He played 29:34 and allowed one goal on 14 shots in a 6-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The team recalled goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, forward Kevin Stenlund and defenceman Andrew Peeke from the Cleveland Monsters (AHL).

TRANSACTIONS: #CBJ have recalled G Matiss Kivlenieks, D Andrew Peeke and C Kevin Stenlund from @monstershockey.https://t.co/hOEZk7xQPw — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) February 6, 2020

The 23-year-old Kivlenieks is 1-0-1 with a 1.49 goals-against average and .946 save percentage in two games with the Blue Jackets this season.

The 23-year-old Stenlund has four goals and two assists in 17 appearances with the Jacket in 2019-20.

The 21-year-old Peeke has one assist in seven games this season.