Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Washington Capitals

2015 First-round pick Ilya Samsonov is expected to make his first career start Friday night when the Washington Capitals take on the New York Islanders.

CAPS TODAY: Ilya Samsonov is expected to make his first career start tonight. More info on the Capitals' 2015 first round draft pick at https://t.co/HecIC0ECg1 pic.twitter.com/pDrKQPmflz — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 4, 2019

After spending four seasons in the KHL, Samsonov moved to North America, playing for the Hershey Bears in the AHL. In 2018 The 22-year-old posted a 20-14-2 record, a 2.70 goals against average and a .898 save percentage in 37 games with Hershey.

In five playoff games with Hershey he finished with a 2-3-0 record, a 2.99 goals against average and a .897 save percentage.

He is set to become the 10th youngest Russian-born goalie to make his NHL debut.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Frederik Andersen will be in net for the Toronto Maple Leafs when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets Friday night .

The 30-year-old opened the season with 23 saves, picking up a win over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.

Lance Hornby of the Toronto Sun is reporting that it looks like Michael Hutchinson will take the net for the Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens, with Andersen back between the pipes on Monday.

Detroit Red Wings

After sporting a no-contact jersey on Thursday, Dylan Larkin took the ice in a regular practice jersey on Friday.

The 23-year-old crashed into the boards during Tuesday's practice after he tried to avoid a collision with teammate Darren Helm.

Larkin has benefited from the Red Wings not opening their season until Saturday Oct. 5, when he is expected to be in the lineup.

He was skating on the top line on Thursday and worked on the first power-play unit.

The American had a career high 32 goals and 73 points in 2018.