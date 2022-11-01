55m ago
Ice Chips: Leafs recall F Holmberg, loan F Simmonds to Marlies
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Tuesday that they have recalled forward Pontus Holmberg and assigned forward Wayne Simmonds to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
The @MapleLeafs have recalled F Pontus Holmberg from the @TorontoMarlies.— Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) November 1, 2022
F Wayne Simmonds has been loaned to the Marlies.
Simmonds, 34, has skated in three games for the Maple Leafs this season, recording an assist.
The 23-year-old Holmberg has seen action in seven games for the Marlies, tallying a pair of assists.
TSN's Mark Masters shared the Leafs' lines from their Tuesday practice:
Lines at Leafs practice— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 1, 2022
Bunting - Matthews - Marner
Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander
Engvall - Holmberg - Jarnkrok
Aston-Reese - Kampf - Malgin
Robertson, Aube-Kubel
Rielly - Mete
Brodie - Holl
Giordano - Sandin
Kral - Liljegren
Samsonov
Kallgren @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/nuZEvDDWQ7
Edmonton Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers announced Tuesday that goaltender Jack Campbell will get the start Tuesday night against the Nashville Predators.
Soup's on tonight vs. Nashville. pic.twitter.com/qAk3AAL2GZ— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 1, 2022
The 30-year-old has started six games in his first season with the Oilers, posting a 4-2 record with a 3.89 goals-against-average and a .888 save percentage.
Winnipeg Jets
Ahead of their game against the Montreal Canadiens, TSN's John Lu shared the Winnipeg Jets' lines from their practice on Tuesday:
#NHLJets practice:— John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) November 1, 2022
Connor - Scheifele - Appleton
Perfetti - Dubois - Wheeler
Barron - Lowry - Gagner
Mäenalanen - Gustafsson - Jonsson-Fjallby
Morrissey - Pionk
Dillon - Schmidt
Samberg - DeMelo
Capobianco - Toninato
Hellebuyck
Rittich@TSN_Edge
Calgary Flames
TSN's Salim Valji reports that select Calgary Flames players took part in an option skate on Tuesday with Jacob Markstrom of those participating.
Optional skate for Calgary…Markstrom out on the ice so Vladar likely starting tonight for Calgary vs Seattle— Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) November 1, 2022
Given it was an option skate, Valji also shared their lines from Monday ahead of the Flames' game against the Seattle Kraken:
Given it’s an optional, it’s likely the Flames will at least start tonight with yesterday’s lines, so a top9 of:— Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) November 1, 2022
Huberdeau-Kadri-Mangiapane
Lucic-Lindholm-Toffoli
Dube-Backlund-Coleman