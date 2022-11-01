Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs 

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Tuesday that they have recalled forward Pontus Holmberg and assigned forward Wayne Simmonds to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League. 

Simmonds, 34, has skated in three games for the Maple Leafs this season, recording an assist. 

The 23-year-old Holmberg has seen action in seven games for the Marlies, tallying a pair of assists.  

TSN's Mark Masters shared the Leafs' lines from their Tuesday practice: 

Edmonton Oilers 

The Edmonton Oilers announced Tuesday that goaltender Jack Campbell will get the start Tuesday night against the Nashville Predators.

The 30-year-old has started six games in his first season with the Oilers, posting a 4-2 record with a 3.89 goals-against-average and a .888 save percentage. 

Winnipeg Jets 

Ahead of their game against the Montreal Canadiens, TSN's John Lu shared the Winnipeg Jets' lines from their practice on Tuesday: 

Calgary Flames 

TSN's Salim Valji reports that select Calgary Flames players took part in an option skate on Tuesday with Jacob Markstrom of those participating. 

Given it was an option skate, Valji also shared their lines from Monday ahead of the Flames' game against the Seattle Kraken: 