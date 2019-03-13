Winnipeg Jets

Jets forward Blake Wheeler isn't on the ice for Jets practice Wednesday afternoon.

No Blake Wheeler or Nathan Beaulieu as @NHLJets practice gets underway.@TSN1290Radio @TSNHockey — Brian Munz (@BrianMunzTSN) March 13, 2019

Wheeler spent time in the Jets locker room in Tuesday nights game against the Sharks after taking a shot to the head.

The 6-foot-5 forward has 19 goals and 84 points in 69 games this season.

Wheeler has missed just one game over the last four seasons.

Defenceman Nathan Beaulieu is also not on the ice and Joe Morrow is wearing yellow non-contact.

New York Islanders

Islanders goalie Robin Lehner returned to the ice Wednesday morning.

Lehner was seen doing on-ice work on his own and didn't take part in the teams practice, but his return is his first time on the ice in over a week.

He suffered an upper body injury Mar. 5 when he was in a collision with Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk.

In his first year with the Islanders, the Swedish goalie has a 20-11-5 record to go with a 2.19 GAA and a .927 save percentage.