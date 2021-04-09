1h ago
Ice Chips: Galchenyuk moves to top line
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forward William Nylander (COVID Protocol) and goaltender Frederik Andersen (lower-body injury) remain absent from practice. Head coach Sheldon Keefe expects Nylander to miss a minimum of seven days. League protocol dictates he needs to return three negative tests before returning to the group.
Here are the Leafs' forward lines at practice:
Galchenyuk - Matthews - Marner
Hyman - Tavares - Mikheyev
Barabanov - Engvall - Simmonds
Thornton - Kerfoot - Spezza
Here are their power play units:
Rielly
Matthews Tavares Marner
Hyman
Muzzin
Galchenyuk Thornton Spezza
Simmonds
The Leafs have re-assigned defenceman Joseph Duszak to the team's taxi squad.
Calgary Flames
Flames' Practice Lines
F
Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk
Mangiapane-Monahan-Dube
Lucic-Backlund-Nordstrom
Bennett-Ryan-Ritchie
Leivo
D
Giordano-Tanev
Hanifin-Andersson
Valimaki-Stone
Kylington-Nesterov
St. Louis Blues
Blues forwards Mike Hoffman and Robert Bortuzzo will be healthy scratches as the team takes on the Minnesota Wild Friday night.
Hoffman is No. 3 on TSN Hockey's Trade Bait list. The 31-year-old has nine goals nd 12 assists in 36 games this year. Bortuzzo, 32, has two assists in 28 games.
Buffalo Sabres
Forward Arttu Ruotsalainen will make his NHL debut tonight hen the Sabres take on the Washington Capitals. The undrafted 23-year-old signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the club in 2019.
Detroit Red WIngs
Head coach Jeff Blashill says Robby Fabbri, Sam Gagner, and Patrik Nemeth will not play on Saturday. Bobby Ryan wil also miss the rest of the season with an upper-body injury.
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets have assigned forward Zac Dalpe to the team's taxi squad. The team also assigned forward Liam Foudy to the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Forward Teddy Blueger (upper-body injury) has no status change from yesterday and will miss his 13th straight game tonight.
Waivers
Five players were placed on waivers Friday:
Kyle Turris - Edmonton Oilers
Paul Byron - Montreal Canadiens
Nikita Gusev - New Jersey Devils
Kenneth Appleby - New York Islanders
Clark Bishop - Ottawa Senators
Drake Caggiula, who was placed on waivers by the Arizona Coyotes Thursday, was claimed by the Buffalo Sabres.