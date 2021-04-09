LeBrun on Taylor Hall: 'Buffalo better move him by Monday, or return could be way worse'

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward William Nylander (COVID Protocol) and goaltender Frederik Andersen (lower-body injury) remain absent from practice. Head coach Sheldon Keefe expects Nylander to miss a minimum of seven days. League protocol dictates he needs to return three negative tests before returning to the group.

William Nylander remains in COVID protocol and will be absent.

Here are the Leafs' forward lines at practice:

Galchenyuk - Matthews - Marner

Hyman - Tavares - Mikheyev

Barabanov - Engvall - Simmonds

Thornton - Kerfoot - Spezza

Here are their power play units:

Rielly

Matthews Tavares Marner

Hyman

Muzzin

Galchenyuk Thornton Spezza

Simmonds

The Leafs have re-assigned defenceman Joseph Duszak to the team's taxi squad.

Calgary Flames

Flames' Practice Lines

F

Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk

Mangiapane-Monahan-Dube

Lucic-Backlund-Nordstrom

Bennett-Ryan-Ritchie

Leivo

D

Giordano-Tanev

Hanifin-Andersson

Valimaki-Stone

Kylington-Nesterov

St. Louis Blues

Blues forwards Mike Hoffman and Robert Bortuzzo will be healthy scratches as the team takes on the Minnesota Wild Friday night.

Hoffman is No. 3 on TSN Hockey's Trade Bait list. The 31-year-old has nine goals nd 12 assists in 36 games this year. Bortuzzo, 32, has two assists in 28 games.

Buffalo Sabres

Forward Arttu Ruotsalainen will make his NHL debut tonight hen the Sabres take on the Washington Capitals. The undrafted 23-year-old signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the club in 2019.

Arttu Ruotsalainen will make his NHL debut tonight against Washington, Don Granato announces. He'll step in for Steven Fogarty.



Dustin Tokarski gets the start in net.

Detroit Red WIngs

Head coach Jeff Blashill says Robby Fabbri, Sam Gagner, and Patrik Nemeth will not play on Saturday. Bobby Ryan wil also miss the rest of the season with an upper-body injury.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have assigned forward Zac Dalpe to the team's taxi squad. The team also assigned forward Liam Foudy to the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forward Teddy Blueger (upper-body injury) has no status change from yesterday and will miss his 13th straight game tonight.

Waivers

Five players were placed on waivers Friday:

Kyle Turris - Edmonton Oilers

Paul Byron - Montreal Canadiens

Nikita Gusev - New Jersey Devils

Kenneth Appleby - New York Islanders

Clark Bishop - Ottawa Senators

Drake Caggiula, who was placed on waivers by the Arizona Coyotes Thursday, was claimed by the Buffalo Sabres.