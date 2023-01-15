Ice Chips: Appleton, Stanley to travel with Jets on five-game road trip

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

Forward Mason Appleton and defenceman Logan Stanley will travel with the Jets for the upcoming road trip, according to head coach Rick Bowness.

#NHLJets Appleton (wrist), Stanley (LBI) will travel for the Jets’ upcoming 5-game road trip. They’ll continue to skate and rehab their injuries but aren’t close to playing, according to Rick Bowness. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) January 15, 2023

Appleton. 27, suffered an upper-body injury on during Nov. 13's 3-2 overtime victory over the Seattle Kraken and has missed the team's last 29 games.

The 6-foot-2 forward signed a three-year, $6.5 million deal in the offseason to extend his second stint with the Jets.

Appleton has a goal and six points in 14 games this season.

Stanley, 24, has only played seven games this season after suffering a fractured foot on Oct. 24 in their 4-0 victory against the St. Louis Blues causing him to miss 19 games.

The 6-foot-7 defenceman returned briefly in December but was knocked out of the lineup after two games with another injury.

The Waterloo, Ont., native recorded an assist in seven games this season.

Bowness added the two players will continue to skate and rehab their injuries with the team but aren't close to playing.

The Jets used these lines during their morning skate prior to Sunday's game against the Arizona Coyotes, according to TSN's John Lu:

#NHLJets vs #Coyotes:

Connor - Dubois - Ehlers

Perfetti - Scheifele - Wheeler

Barron - Lowry - Kuhlman

Maënalanen - Stenlund - Jonsson-Fjallby



Morrisey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Samberg - Schmidt



Hellebuyck

Rittich



Scratches: Gagner, Harkins, Capobianco@TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) January 15, 2023

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins recalled forward Jonathan Gruden from the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Sunday.

The Penguins have recalled forward Jonathan Gruden from the @WBSPenguins. https://t.co/4sxXTNUuXl — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 15, 2023

Gruden, 22, has 11 goals and 16 points in 32 games this season in the AHL.

The 6-foot forward was drafted 95th overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2018 NHL Draft and was acquired by the Penguins, along with a draft pick, in exchange for goaltender Matt Murray during the 2020 NHL Draft.

New York Rangers

The Rangers recalled forward Ryan Carpenter from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack and added forward Julien Gauthier to injured reserve on Sunday.

#NYR have recalled Ryan Carpenter from @WolfPackAHL. Julien Gauthier (upper body) was placed on IR. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 15, 2023

Carpenter, 31, has appeared in 21 games with the Rangers this season and has a goal and three points.

The 6-foot-1 forward also has nine goals and 13 points in 15 games with the Wolf Pack this season.

Gauthier missed Saturday's practice with an upper-body injury and will not play against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.

The 25-year-old winger has six goals and nine points in 32 games this season.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres recalled forward Peyton Krebs from the AHL's Rochester Americans and assigned goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to the Americans on Sunday.

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled forward Peyton Krebs from the Rochester Americans (AHL) and loaned goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to Rochester. — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) January 15, 2023

Krebs, 21, has three goals and nine points in 34 games with the Sabres this season.

Luukkonen, 23, was recalled from the Americans on Thursday and lost 4-2 to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday then beat the Nashville Predators 5-3 on Saturday.

The 6-foot-5 goaltender has a 10-4-1 record with an .896 save percentage and 3.43 goals-against average this season.