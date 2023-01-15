1h ago
Ice Chips: Appleton, Stanley to travel with Jets on five-game road trip
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Button: 'Jets don't win without Hellebuyck's brilliance'
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Winnipeg Jets
Forward Mason Appleton and defenceman Logan Stanley will travel with the Jets for the upcoming road trip, according to head coach Rick Bowness.
Appleton. 27, suffered an upper-body injury on during Nov. 13's 3-2 overtime victory over the Seattle Kraken and has missed the team's last 29 games.
The 6-foot-2 forward signed a three-year, $6.5 million deal in the offseason to extend his second stint with the Jets.
Appleton has a goal and six points in 14 games this season.
Stanley, 24, has only played seven games this season after suffering a fractured foot on Oct. 24 in their 4-0 victory against the St. Louis Blues causing him to miss 19 games.
The 6-foot-7 defenceman returned briefly in December but was knocked out of the lineup after two games with another injury.
The Waterloo, Ont., native recorded an assist in seven games this season.
Bowness added the two players will continue to skate and rehab their injuries with the team but aren't close to playing.
The Jets used these lines during their morning skate prior to Sunday's game against the Arizona Coyotes, according to TSN's John Lu:
Connor - Dubois - Ehlers
Perfetti - Scheifele - Wheeler
Barron - Lowry - Kuhlman
Maenalanen - Stenlund - Jonsson-Fjallby
Morrisey - DeMelo
Dillon - Pionk
Samberg - Schmidt
Hellebuyck
Rittch
Scratches: Gagner, Harkins, Capobianco
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Penguins recalled forward Jonathan Gruden from the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Sunday.
Gruden, 22, has 11 goals and 16 points in 32 games this season in the AHL.
The 6-foot forward was drafted 95th overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2018 NHL Draft and was acquired by the Penguins, along with a draft pick, in exchange for goaltender Matt Murray during the 2020 NHL Draft.
New York Rangers
The Rangers recalled forward Ryan Carpenter from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack and added forward Julien Gauthier to injured reserve on Sunday.
Carpenter, 31, has appeared in 21 games with the Rangers this season and has a goal and three points.
The 6-foot-1 forward also has nine goals and 13 points in 15 games with the Wolf Pack this season.
Gauthier missed Saturday's practice with an upper-body injury and will not play against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.
The 25-year-old winger has six goals and nine points in 32 games this season.
Buffalo Sabres
The Sabres recalled forward Peyton Krebs from the AHL's Rochester Americans and assigned goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to the Americans on Sunday.
Krebs, 21, has three goals and nine points in 34 games with the Sabres this season.
Luukkonen, 23, was recalled from the Americans on Thursday and lost 4-2 to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday then beat the Nashville Predators 5-3 on Saturday.
The 6-foot-5 goaltender has a 10-4-1 record with an .896 save percentage and 3.43 goals-against average this season.