1h ago
Ice Chips: Jets place Ehlers in COVID-19 protocols
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, the team announced on Monday.
Ehlers, 25, has 13 goals and 12 assists in 33 games this season.
The Jets were scheduled to face the Minnesota Wild on Monday, but that game was postponed.
Washington Capitals
Defenceman Dmitry Orlov has entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, the Washington Capitals announced.
Furthermore, as reported by Samantha Pell of The Washington Post, forwards T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom have returned from injured reserve and were on the ice ahead of the morning skate.
The Capitals are scheduled to host the Boston Bruins on Monday.
Montreal Canadiens
TSN's John Lu reports that forwards Joel Armia, Christian Dvorak, and Mike Hoffman were wearing regular practice jerseys and could be ready to return against Boston on Wednesday.
The Canadiens returned to practice on Sunday after pausing team activities on Jan. 1.
Buffalo Sabres
The Sabres said Monday that forward Tage Thompson has been placed in COVID-19 protocols.
Thompson, 24, has 12 goals and 11 assists in 34 games this season.
The Sabres are set to host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.