Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, the team announced on Monday.

TRANSACTION: The #NHLJets have placed F - Nikolaj Ehlers in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.

Ehlers, 25, has 13 goals and 12 assists in 33 games this season.

The Jets were scheduled to face the Minnesota Wild on Monday, but that game was postponed.

Washington Capitals

Defenceman Dmitry Orlov has entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, the Washington Capitals announced.

#Caps defenseman Dmitry Orlov is unavailable due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol

Furthermore, as reported by Samantha Pell of The Washington Post, forwards T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom have returned from injured reserve and were on the ice ahead of the morning skate.

T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom are both on the ice ahead of morning skate. Both were on IR for non-covid illness.

The Capitals are scheduled to host the Boston Bruins on Monday.

Montreal Canadiens

TSN's John Lu reports that forwards Joel Armia, Christian Dvorak, and Mike Hoffman were wearing regular practice jerseys and could be ready to return against Boston on Wednesday.

#Habs Armia and Dvorak (white) and Hoffman (red) are wearing regular practice jerseys. Anderson is in non-contact navy. Looks like the first three could be ready to return to action Wednesday in Boston.

The Canadiens returned to practice on Sunday after pausing team activities on Jan. 1.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres said Monday that forward Tage Thompson has been placed in COVID-19 protocols.

Tage Thompson has been placed in the NHL's Covid-19 Protocol.

Thompson, 24, has 12 goals and 11 assists in 34 games this season.

The Sabres are set to host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.