Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois did not take part in Wednesday's optional morning skate, TSN's John Lu reports. Head coach Rick Bowness says Dubois will be a game-time decision for tonight's game against the Minnesota Wild.

Dubois has missed three-straight games with a lower-body injury. The 24-year-old has 24 goals and 31 assists in 61 games this season.

The Jets practiced with the following lines on Tuesday:

Ehlers-Scheifele-Niederreiter

Connor-Gustafsson-Wheeler

Namestnikov-Lowry-Appleton

Barron-Stenlund-Maenalanen

Kuhlman-Gagner-AJF

Morrissey-Pionk

Dillon-DeMelo

Stanley-Schmidt

Samberg-Capobianco

Montreal Canadiens

Canadiens defenceman Justin Barron skated by himself on Wednesday morning as he works back from an upper-body injury he sustained in last Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Kings. Defenceman Kaiden Guhle also skated on his own on Wednesday morning, He has missed the past two games due to an upper-body injury. The rookie has three goals and 15 points in 39 games this season.

Le défenseur Justin Barron s'exerce en solitaire sur la glace ce matin.



Defenseman Justin Barron is skating alone this morning.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 8, 2023

The 21-year-old Barron has three goals and six assists in 24 games this season.

The following players took part in Wednesday's optional skate:

Rem Pitlick, Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Michael PEzzetta, Jesse Ylonen, Alex Belzile, Chris Wideman, Guhle, Johnathan Kovacevic, Jake Allen, Sam Montembeault.

Washington Capitals

Capitals defenceman John Carlson will skate with the team for the first time since he was hit in the head with a shot on Dec. 23, although he is still a ways away from being able to play, reports NHL.com's Tom Gulitti. He skated in a non-contact jersey.

John Carlson will skate with the Capitals today for first time since he was hit in head with a shot Dec. 23. He is still a ways from being ready to play.



Has another doctor's appointment today. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) March 8, 2023

The 33-year-old has eight goals and 21 points in 30 games this season.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Lightning defenceman Victor Hedman was on the ice for Wednesday's practice after missing Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Hedman is on the ice for practice — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) March 8, 2023

Hedman, 32, skated only 7:17 during the Lightning's 6-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday after falling awkwardly into the boards due to a hit from Hurricanes' forward Andrei Svechnikov early in the second period.

He has six goals and 42 points in 60 games this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins forrwads Bryan Rust (personal reasons) and Mikael Granlund (Illness) are skating after missing Tuesday's game. Forward Ryan Poehling (upper body) was also on the ice in a regular jersey.