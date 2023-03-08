Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois did not take part in Wednesday's optional morning skate, TSN's John Lu reports. Yesterday, head coach Rick Bowness said Dubois was expected to play tonight against the Minnesota Wild.

Dubois has missed three-straight games with a lower-body injury. The 24-year-old has 24 goals and 31 assists in 61 games this season.

The Jets practiced with the following lines on Tuesday:

Ehlers-Scheifele-Niederreiter

Connor-Gustafsson-Wheeler

Namestnikov-Lowry-Appleton

Barron-Stenlund-Maenalanen

Kuhlman-Gagner-AJF

Morrissey-Pionk

Dillon-DeMelo

Stanley-Schmidt

Samberg-Capobianco

Washington Capitals

Capitals defenceman John Carlson will skate with the team for the first time since he was hit in the head with a shot on Dec. 23, although he is still a ways away from being able to play, reports NHL.com's Tom Gulitti. He skated in a non-contact jersey.

John Carlson will skate with the Capitals today for first time since he was hit in head with a shot Dec. 23. He is still a ways from being ready to play.



The 33-year-old has eight goals and 21 points in 30 games this season.