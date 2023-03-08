Ice Chips: Jets F Dubois misses optional Wednesday skate
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois did not take part in Wednesday's optional morning skate, TSN's John Lu reports. Yesterday, head coach Rick Bowness said Dubois was expected to play tonight against the Minnesota Wild.
Dubois has missed three-straight games with a lower-body injury. The 24-year-old has 24 goals and 31 assists in 61 games this season.
The Jets practiced with the following lines on Tuesday:
Ehlers-Scheifele-Niederreiter
Connor-Gustafsson-Wheeler
Namestnikov-Lowry-Appleton
Barron-Stenlund-Maenalanen
Kuhlman-Gagner-AJF
Morrissey-Pionk
Dillon-DeMelo
Stanley-Schmidt
Samberg-Capobianco
Washington Capitals
Capitals defenceman John Carlson will skate with the team for the first time since he was hit in the head with a shot on Dec. 23, although he is still a ways away from being able to play, reports NHL.com's Tom Gulitti. He skated in a non-contact jersey.
The 33-year-old has eight goals and 21 points in 30 games this season.