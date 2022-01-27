Garland 'just happy to be back' after COVID absence

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Edmonton Oilers

Forward Zach Hyman is returning to the Oilers' lineup Thursday against the Nashville Predators, the team announced.

Hyman missed the last three games while being in COVID protocol and was on the third line at Thursday's skate alongside Ryan McLeod and Zack Kassian.

The 29-year-old was last in action on Jan. 15 and has 11 goals and 10 assists in 32 games so far this season, his first in Edmonton.

Meanwhile, Mikko Koskinen will get the start in net Thursday. Here were the Oilers' lines at the gameday skate courtesy of TSN 1290's Jason Gregor:

RNH-McDavid-Yamamoto

Foegele-Draisaitl-Puljujarvi

Hyman-McLeod-Kassian

Shore-Ryan-Sceviour

Nurse-Bouchard

Keith-Ceci

Lagesson-Russell

Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks have removed goaltenders Thatcher Demko and Jaroslav Halak, and forward Conor Garland from the league's COVID protocol, the team announced on Thursday.

Transactions: The Vancouver Canucks announce today that Thatcher Demko, Jaroslav Halak, and Conor Garland have been removed from COVID protocol. Demko will join the team in Calgary. — Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) January 27, 2022

Demko will join the team in Calgary. The 26-year-old has not played since Jan. 18. He holds a 17-14-1 record with a 2.62 goals-against average and .917 save percentage this season.

Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators defenceman Nikita Zaitsev and forward Connor Brown both return to practice on Thursday.

Zaitsev skated at practice for the first time since sustaining a heel injury on Dec. 18. He has one goal and one assist in 22 games this season, his third with the Sens.

Brown returned to practice with a full face shield, wearing a no-contact jersey as he continues to recover from a broken jaw suffered in warmups prior to the Senators game against the Calgary Flames on Jan. 13. Brown has five goals and 19 points in 26 games this season, his third with the Senators.

Both players appear to be headed for returns after the all-star break with an outside chance to be available prior to the break.

Nikita Zaitsev skating at practice for the first time since suffering a heel injury on Dec 18th #sens pic.twitter.com/QUBcrq668C — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) January 27, 2022

Connor Brown is also at #Sens practice with a full face shield and wearing the non-contact jersey - a freak accident in warmups ft. a puck off the cross bar left him with a broken jaw vs Calgary a few weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/hLvNsRU3sr — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) January 27, 2022

Connor Brown and Nikita Zaitsev look like they’ll be back after the All-Star break with “an outside chance” they’re available to the #Sens before hand. — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) January 27, 2022

The team also recalled forward Clark Bishop and defenceman Lassi Thomson from the team's taxi squad.

Roster update: The #Sens have recalled forward Clark Bishop and defenceman Lassi Thomson from the team's taxi squad.



Forward Egor Sokolov has been recalled from @BellevilleSens. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) January 27, 2022

The Sens game day lines:

Tkachuk Norris Sanford

Formenton Stützle Ennis

Sokolov Tierney Gaudette

Paul Bishop Watson

Chabot Thomson

Holden Zub

Mete JBrown

Heatherington Zaitsev

Murray in starters end

Forsberg

Montreal Canadiens

Head coach Dominique Ducharme confirms that Lukas Vejdemo will replace Christian Dvorak (concussion) in the lineup on Thursday against the Anaheim Ducks. Cayden Primeau will be the starting goaltender.

Dominique Ducharme confirme que Lukas Vejdemo remplacera Christian Dvorak dans l'alignement pour affronter les Ducks. Cayden Primeau sera devant le filet.



Ducharme confirms that Vejdemo will replace Dvorak in the lineup tonight against the Ducks. Primeau gets the start in goal. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 27, 2022

Winnipeg Jets

Defenceman Dylan DeMelo skated with a non-contact jersey at Thursday's practice. He was moved to injured reserve earlier in the week due to a lower body injury.

Dylan DeMelo is on the ice in a non-contact jersey #NHLJets — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) January 27, 2022

The Jets have recalled defenceman Johnathan Kovacevic from the taxi squad and re-assigned defenceman Leon Gawanke from the AHL's Manitoba Moose to the taxi squad.

Kovacevic will make his NHL debut tonight against the Vancouver Canucks.

TRANSACTIONS: The #NHLJets have recalled D - Johnathan Kovacevic from the taxi squad and reassigned D - Leon Gawanke from the Manitoba Moose (AHL) to the taxi squad. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) January 27, 2022

New York Islanders

Defenceman Ryan Pulock joined the Islanders morning skate on Thursday. He has not played sine takin a puck off of his foot on Nov. 15.

Pulock has joined the #Isles for morning skate! pic.twitter.com/lTDxARSO75 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 27, 2022

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche have called up forward Dylan Sikura from the AHL's Colorado Eagles, it was announced Thursday.

ROSTER UPDATE:



We have recalled Sikura from the Colorado Eagles. #GoAvsGo — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) January 27, 2022

The 26-year-old has appeared in one game with the Avs so far this season.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have recalled goaltender Collin Delia from the Rockford IceHogs.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres re-assigned defenceman Casey Fitzgerald to the taxi squad, the team announced on Thursday.

We have reassigned defenseman Casey Fitzgerald to the Taxi Squad. — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 27, 2022

New Jersey Devils

Devils defenceman Dougie Hamilton and Ty Smith practiced for a second-consecutive day on Thursday. However, Hamilton remains in a non-contact jersey and remains without a definitive return date.

Both Dougie Hamilton and Ty Smith are on the ice for #NJDevils morning skate, which doesn't mean anything other than they're getting in some skating. I wouldn't read into it any more than that. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) January 27, 2022

Waivers

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Sami Niku and Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly have cleared waivers, it was announced Thursday.

Both players were originally waived by their clubs on Wednesday.

Niku, a 25-year-old from Finland, has six assists this season with the Habs, his first in Montreal after joining the team on a one-year deal in September. Niku spent the first four seasons of his career with the Winnipeg Jets, scoring two goals and eight assists over 54 games.

The 29-year-old Connolly has appeared in four games so far this season for the Blackhawks and does not have any goals or assists. Connolly is in his second season with the Blackhawks and has also spent time with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals and Florida Panthers.