Ice Chips: Hyman returns to Oilers' lineup
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Edmonton Oilers
Forward Zach Hyman is returning to the Oilers' lineup Thursday against the Nashville Predators, the team announced.
Zach's back confirmed. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/MLTKOX6wI6— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 27, 2022
Hyman missed the last three games while being in COVID protocol and was on the third line at Thursday's skate alongside Ryan McLeod and Zack Kassian.
The 29-year-old was last in action on Jan. 15 and has 11 goals and 10 assists in 32 games so far this season, his first in Edmonton.
Meanwhile, Mikko Koskinen will get the start in net Thursday. Here were the Oilers' lines at the gameday skate courtesy of TSN 1290's Jason Gregor:
RNH-McDavid-Yamamoto
Foegele-Draisaitl-Puljujarvi
Hyman-McLeod-Kassian
Shore-Ryan-Sceviour
Nurse-Bouchard
Keith-Ceci
Lagesson-Russell
Vancouver Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks have removed goaltenders Thatcher Demko and Jaroslav Halak, and forward Conor Garland from the league's COVID protocol, the team announced on Thursday.
Demko will join the team in Calgary. The 26-year-old has not played since Jan. 18. He holds a 17-14-1 record with a 2.62 goals-against average and .917 save percentage this season.
Ottawa Senators
Ottawa Senators defenceman Nikita Zaitsev and forward Connor Brown both return to practice on Thursday.
Zaitsev skated at practice for the first time since sustaining a heel injury on Dec. 18. He has one goal and one assist in 22 games this season, his third with the Sens.
Brown returned to practice with a full face shield, wearing a no-contact jersey as he continues to recover from a broken jaw suffered in warmups prior to the Senators game against the Calgary Flames on Jan. 13. Brown has five goals and 19 points in 26 games this season, his third with the Senators.
Both players appear to be headed for returns after the all-star break with an outside chance to be available prior to the break.
The team also recalled forward Clark Bishop and defenceman Lassi Thomson from the team's taxi squad.
The Sens game day lines:
Tkachuk Norris Sanford
Formenton Stützle Ennis
Sokolov Tierney Gaudette
Paul Bishop Watson
Chabot Thomson
Holden Zub
Mete JBrown
Heatherington Zaitsev
Murray in starters end
Forsberg
Montreal Canadiens
Head coach Dominique Ducharme confirms that Lukas Vejdemo will replace Christian Dvorak (concussion) in the lineup on Thursday against the Anaheim Ducks. Cayden Primeau will be the starting goaltender.
Winnipeg Jets
Defenceman Dylan DeMelo skated with a non-contact jersey at Thursday's practice. He was moved to injured reserve earlier in the week due to a lower body injury.
The Jets have recalled defenceman Johnathan Kovacevic from the taxi squad and re-assigned defenceman Leon Gawanke from the AHL's Manitoba Moose to the taxi squad.
Kovacevic will make his NHL debut tonight against the Vancouver Canucks.
New York Islanders
Defenceman Ryan Pulock joined the Islanders morning skate on Thursday. He has not played sine takin a puck off of his foot on Nov. 15.
Colorado Avalanche
The Avalanche have called up forward Dylan Sikura from the AHL's Colorado Eagles, it was announced Thursday.
ROSTER UPDATE:— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) January 27, 2022
We have recalled Sikura from the Colorado Eagles. #GoAvsGo
The 26-year-old has appeared in one game with the Avs so far this season.
Chicago Blackhawks
The Blackhawks have recalled goaltender Collin Delia from the Rockford IceHogs.
Buffalo Sabres
The Sabres re-assigned defenceman Casey Fitzgerald to the taxi squad, the team announced on Thursday.
New Jersey Devils
Devils defenceman Dougie Hamilton and Ty Smith practiced for a second-consecutive day on Thursday. However, Hamilton remains in a non-contact jersey and remains without a definitive return date.
Waivers
Montreal Canadiens defenceman Sami Niku and Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly have cleared waivers, it was announced Thursday.
Both players were originally waived by their clubs on Wednesday.
Niku, a 25-year-old from Finland, has six assists this season with the Habs, his first in Montreal after joining the team on a one-year deal in September. Niku spent the first four seasons of his career with the Winnipeg Jets, scoring two goals and eight assists over 54 games.
The 29-year-old Connolly has appeared in four games so far this season for the Blackhawks and does not have any goals or assists. Connolly is in his second season with the Blackhawks and has also spent time with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals and Florida Panthers.