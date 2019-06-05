Buffon to depart PSG after one season

Gigi is on the move again.

Legendary former Italy international and longtime Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is leaving French champions Paris Saint-Germain after a single season with the club, the team announced on Wednesday.

"I leave happy to have enjoyed this experience which has undoubtedly helped me to grow," Buffon said in a statement. "Today my adventure outside Italy comes to an end."

The 41-year-old Buffon made 25 appearances for the club after joining PSG last summer on a free transfer.

Prior to his Ligue 1 move, Buffon spent 17 seasons with Juve, winning nine Serie A titles.

Though short, Buffon says his time in Paris was a memorable one.

"Ernest Hemingway wrote that there are only two places in the world where people can live happily: at home and in Paris," Buffon said. "Today onwards, this will also apply to me: Paris, in some way, will always remain my home... Allez Paris!"

Internationally, Buffon was capped 176 times by the Azzurri before his retirement in 2018. Buffon helped Italy capture the 2006 World Cup.