No. 1 Swiatek drops 37-match win streak in loss to Cornet

WIMBLEDON, England — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek’s 37-match winning streak has ended with a straight-set loss to Alize Cornet in the third round at Wimbledon.

Swiatek was coming off a title at the French Open but her play was filled with mistakes in the 6-4, 6-2 defeat against the 37th-ranked Cornet of France.

Swiatek made 33 unforced errors in the 1-hour, 33-minute contest at No. 1 Court. Cornet made only seven.

Swiatek had been unbeaten since February and won her preceding six tournaments in a row.

This is not the first surprising result Cornet has come up with at the All England Club. The only other time she reached the fourth round at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament came in 2014, when she eliminated Serena Williams.

___

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports