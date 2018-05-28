How It's Going Down: Splash Bros. need to come out hot

There's a chance that the injured Andre Iguodala will suit up tonight for the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

Iguodala, who has left lateral leg contusion injury, has been listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Houston Rockets. The Rockets won two of the three games that Iguodala has missed.

This postseason, the 14-year man has started 12 of the 13 games that he’s played in, averaging 7.9 points per game and 4.9 rebounds. He helped the Warriors win championships in 2015 and 2017, the former of which he was named Finals MVP.

Warriors guard Patrick McCaw (lumbar spine recovery) has been listed as problem for tonight's game, and forward Kevon Looney (sore left toe) has also been listed as questionable.