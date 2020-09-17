The International Ice Hockey Federation will announce Thursday that the upcoming World Junior Championship will be hosted in the Edmonton hub, with next year's tournament also scheduled to take place in Alberta, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

This 2021 world juniors, which will be held in late December and early January, were initially scheduled to take place in Edmonton and Red Deer, AB.

Announcement coming from IIHF. This years World Junior Championship will be hosted in the Edmonton Hub. Next years also hosted in Alberta, hopefully in healthier times. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) September 17, 2020

Earlier on Thursday, the IIHF announced several tournament cancellations for the 2020-21 season, following the recommendations of its COVID-19 expert group.



With the exception of the 2021 World Junior Championship, all lower division tournaments in the men’s U20 category will be cancelled, as well as the 2021 U18 Women’s World Championship and all other tournaments in the women’s U18 category.



The IIHF cited "major concerns" over the ability of the event hosts to operate a tournament in a safe environment and without incurring potentially serious financial risks should the tournament be cancelled or a participant fall ill.



“Requiring each tournament hosts to operate a competition “bubble” is not a practical request for our lower-division tournament organizers, many of whom are already stretched financially from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said IIHF President René Fasel in a statement.

“The IIHF does not have the resources necessary to properly supervise the safe operation of these tournaments, so that the minimum requirements for COVID-19 health and safety can be met.”

Fasel added that other financial factors related to testing requirements for incoming players and officials, together with the current travel risks associated with organizing an international ice hockey tournament, could not be absorbed by either the IIHF or by the host organizer.

The IIHF added that the men’s U18 and senior tournaments remain on schedule for next spring, including the men’s senior and women’s’ World Championships.

Files from the IIHF were used for this report.