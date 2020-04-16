Heading into the 2012 IIHF Women’s World Championship, Canada was on a cold streak by their lofty standards.

The Canadians hadn’t won a gold medal since 2007 as their arch-rival United States had won three consecutive gold medals heading into the tournament.

While Canada possessed the upper-hand in their rivalry with the Americans for many years, it was around this time the competitive tide was swinging towards the United States, despite Canada being the reigning Olympic champion.

Relive the gold medal game Thursday night at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT on TSN1, TSN Direct and streaming on TSN.ca.

Placed in the same group as the Americans, Canada’s tournament started on a sour note as they were trounced 9-2 in their opening round robin game against the United States.

Offensively, the Americans were dominant through the tournament. Scoring nine goals or more in each of their games through the semifinals, the United States scored a combined 27 goals in the round robin and allowed just two goals.

Americans led the tournament in scoring with Monique Lamoureux-Kolls recording seven goals and 14 points in five games followed by teammate Kelli Stack who was second with 13 points. Three players tied for third with 10, including USA’s Brianna Decker and Amanda Kessel and Canada’s Hayley Wickenheiser.

After semifinals wins over Finland and Switzerland respectively, Canada and the United States met for gold for the 14th consecutive year. Would the Canadians snap the Americans’ three-title run or would the United States prevail for a fourth straight gold medal?