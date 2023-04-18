Illinois running back Chase Brown and safety Sydney Brown are expected to meet with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday, the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.

The 23-year-old twin brothers from London, Ont. are expected to be Day 2 selections at this month's NFL Draft.

Chase Brown rushed for 1,643 yards on 328 carries and 10 touchdowns in 12 games in 2022, his fifth NCAA season and fourth with the Fighting Illini. He also added 240 receiving yards and three more TDs. Brown finished fourth in rushing in Div. I and second among players in Power 5 conferences.

While Chase Brown transferred to Illinois after one season at Western Michigan, Sydney Brown played the entirety of his five-year collegiate career with the Fighting Illini. In 12 games this past season, Brown recorded 60 tackles and six interceptions, including a pick-six.

Sydney Brown is expected to be taken ahead of his brother.

The NFL Draft is set to begin on Apr. 27 in Kansas City.