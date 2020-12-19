Should the CFP committee consider expanding the playoffs?

The Illinois Fighting Illini announced Saturday the team has hired former Wisconsin Badgers head coach and current New York Giants assistant Bret Bielema as their new head coach.

The news comes less than a week after Illinois fired former NFL head coach Lovie Smith after five seasons.

Bielema will begin his duties immediately, leaving his post as outside linebackers coach and senior assistant with the Giants.

"Illinois and the Big Ten is home for me, and I can't be any more excited about the opportunity in front of me with the Fighting Illini," Bielema said.

Bielema was head coach at Wisconsin from 2006-12, winning three straight Big 10 Championships before taking the head coaching position with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Bielema's initial contract is for six years with a starting salary of $4.2 million.